Amid Coach Prime's cancer news, daughter Deiondra reveals battling fibroids while taking stand for silently suffering women

Coach Prime has dealt with health challenges over the offseason. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach battled with a mystery ailment after the 2024 college football season, and it turned out to be bladder cancer. However, the charismatic coach isn't the only one in the Sanders family who has dealt with an ailment.Deion Sanders' eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, discussed her struggles with fibroids. She wrote on Instagram on Monday,&quot;I’m truly honored to have been a part of @wecanwearwhite The White Dress Project and everything it stands for. As someone who has battled fibroids personally, this cause is deeply meaningful to me. Raising awareness, especially for women who silently suffer, is not just important — it’s necessary. &quot;It was an honor meeting everyone who shared their story, contributed to research, and helped bring this issue to light. Nights like this remind us of the power in our stories and the strength in our community. Thank you for letting me stand in purpose and in solidarity. 🤍 #TheWhiteDressProject #FibroidAwareness #MyStoryMatters&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeiondra Sanders seized the opportunity to stand with women who are silently struggling with the same issue. That's why she's taking part in The White Dress Project's wecanwearwhite campaign.In June, Yahoo Sports reported that Deiondra Sanders shared a major update on her fibroids diagnosis via YouTube video blog. The report states that Sanders visited a doctor and found out that her body was free of these abnormal growths.Coach Prime addresses cancer battle at Monday press conferenceWhile Deiondra Sanders is bravely taking a stand, her father, Deion Sanders, is dealing with his own battle. On Monday, Coach Prime held a press conference, which was attended by representatives of his doctor and Colorado staff.Coach Prime revealed at the press conference that he battled bladder cancer over the offseason, but has since had the bladder removed. So, he's now cancer-free in the lead-up to the 2025 college football season.The Colorado Buffaloes coach has dealt with an array of health issues over the years, and this is the latest battle he's looking to overcome. The Hall of Famer got messages from former teammates, players and more as he looks to fully recover.