Amid FSU to SEC rumors, ACC schools to Big 12 look imminent as exclusion of FSU & Georgia from CFP triggers new wave of conference realignment

The FSU to SEC rumors don't seem to be the only discussion surrounding the Atlantic Coast Conference as multiple ACC schools to Big 12 rumors have surfaced. College football insider "MHver3" on Twitter reported that some ACC schools to Big 12 could be in the works after Florida State failed to reach the College Football Playoff.

"I don't have specifics yet but I'm being told several ACC schools have already been on the horn with [Big 12 Commissioner Brett] Yormark since late last night. There is a real fear that this was going to happen and that it would be a tipping point."

This could make sense as conference realignment could see the ACC go down a similar path to the Pac-12. However, with the expansion of the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams, there needs to be more associated with this for ACC schools to Big 12 to make more sense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What would ACC schools to Big 12 mean for the future of college football?

Having several ACC schools move to the Big 12 would cause a seismic shift in the college football world. Depending on the schools that are reportedly in talks with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, this could be huge. If it is an upper-echelon program like the Clemson Tigers or Florida State Seminoles, it will severely tank the value of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

All college football offseason, we were hearing rumors about how several ACC schools, including the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles, were trying to find ways to break the Grant of Rights in the conference bylaws to leave the conference. With the media rights deal and the devaluation of the ACC happening before our eyes, this would change the landscape of college football.

This would essentially create a Power Three in the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 Conferences, and whatever is left of the Pac-12 and ACC, would be a Group of Five caliber league. If the FSU to SEC rumors are true, obviously it would not be them calling Brett Yormark. However, this is not a good sign for ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, as teams continuously want to leave the conference.

The world of college football is in for a lot of changes beginning next season and maybe there will be a few more curveballs thrown before Week 0 of next season.