The Georgia Bulldogs finally lost a game, and to make it even more bitter for coach Kirby Smart, it was to his old mentor, Nick Saban, whose team has been building up a head of steam as the season has progressed.

The Bulldogs were on a 29-match winning streak dating back to the 2021 SEC championship game when the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated them, although that loss was later avenged in the college football playoffs.

There are moments when important games turn on, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart pinpointed the exact one in the narrow loss that has diminished his team's CFP hopes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Smart cited Raylen Wilson's busted coverage as the pivotal moment of the SEC championship game during his postgame news conference on CBS.

“We busted a coverage with a freshman linebacker in there that they ran a wheel route on," Smart said. "Kid’s in the game because the other two are down and they hit a wheel route for a free touchdown. And then we gave them the field goal off the turnover … that was 10 points."

Running back, Jam Miller got a touchdown at the start of the second quarter that put the Alabama Crimson Tide 10-7 up, a lead they never relinquished.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kirby Smart lobbies for Georgia's CFP inclusion

No one would have envisioned Georgia's status in the CFP being debated a week ago when they beat Georgia Tech to go 12-0, but that loss to Alabama has damaged their chances of being included.

In his postgame news conference, Kirby Smart lobbied for the Georgia Bulldogs' inclusion in the college football playoffs when the committee made its decision.

"I think it's the eye test," Smart said. "You look at what we've done this season, to go on the road, the teams we beat, the teams that are in the top 20 that we were able to beat."

"I don't know if this is right or not, CFP era, a team goes in at 1, I don't think has fallen out of that. Not that history says anything. When you talk about four best teams, watch the game. Go ask NFL talent evaluators. Ask NFL scouts. It's about the best teams. I have no question that [Georgia is] one of the best four teams, 100%."

The Florida State Seminoles' triumph in the ACC has created a chaotic situation for many teams trying to make it to the college football playoffs. Kirby Smart, coach of Georgia, will be relying on his team's pedigree to secure a spot in the playoffs.