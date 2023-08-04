Amid Pac-12 struggling to strike a deal, new partner backs Big 12 expansion to take the member count to 16: Reports

The Big 12 has been one of the key players in conference realignment. While the conference will lose the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, it has bounced back in a major way. The BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights will all join the conference in 2023 followed by the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024.

While the Big 12 currently has 13 programs for the 2024 season, it is reportedly considering further expansion. University of West Virginia insider @MHver3 recently shared that Fox, who is a broadcast partner of the conference, is willing to pay full rates to add three more schools, tweeting:

"Fox is on board for the pro rata share for B12 expansion to 16 now. B12 won’t have to take the extra inventory to open market if they go to 16."

There had initially been concerns that Fox would only be willing to pay the full rate for 14 schools, provided that the Arizona Wildcats were the 14th school. In addition to Arizona, the conference is reportedly in contact with the Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes.

While none of the three schools have made a decision about leaving the Pac-12, there could be news later this week. Several Pac-12 programs have already began to hold Board of Regents meetings in regards to potentially leaving the conference.

How does the Pac-12's inability to land a long-term media rights deal impact the Big 12?

The Big 12 has already benefited from the Pac-12's inability to land a long-term media rights deal as they added the Colorado Buffaloes. The conference could be in line to add the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes, according to Devils Digest of Rivals.com, which tweeted:

"Barring unforeseen circumstances, here's what we expect: Big 12 meets today to make sure all members are in agreement to add ASU, UA, and Utah. Tonight [Arizona Board Of Regents] emeets with ASU and UA, seemingly rubber-stamping their move to Big 12. Friday, a public Big 12 vote to add the three"

While Utah has not scheduled a Board of Regents meeting, it appears that the Big 12 will still vote on its inclusion. If all goes according to plan, the conference could be up to 16 schools by the end of Friday. Furthermore, if one of the schools rejects an invite, the Big 12 could pivot elsewhere.