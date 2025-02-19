Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Virginia Tech DL ft. Las Vegas Raiders

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. has had a strong two-season stretch with the Hokies. After three seasons with the Florida Gators, Powell-Ryland opted to transfer to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2023 season. In 2024, he registered 43 total tackles, including 29 solo efforts, 16 sacks and three forced fumbles.

As a result of his strong season, Powell-Ryland should hear his name called at the 2025 NFL draft. However, it is unclear when he will be drafted. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 130-ranked player in the draft. However, he is also part of a strong class of edge defenders.

Most projections have Powell-Ryland as a mid to late-round pick in the upcoming draft. These are three teams that could be good fits for the DL.

Top three landing spots for Virginia Tech DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

This is a strong draft class when it comes to interior defenders. At the top of the draft, there are players like Penn State's Abdul Carter, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., and Marshall's Mike Green. So, teams that desperately need interior defenders will have options early. So, Antwaun Powell-Ryalnd Jr. is likely to go to a team that needs a defensive lineman, but not as much as other positions.

The Raiders are a perfect fit for Powell-Ryland. With the sixth pick, they are unlikely to take an interior defender unless Carter falls to them. Instead, they are more likely to address skill positions like QB, WR, or RB with their first-round pick. This should make Powell-Ryland a more appealing option in the later rounds.

#2 Denver Broncos

The Broncos need to improve their defensive line, but it is not their number one priority. With QB Bo Nix entering his second season, the Broncos are likely to focus on giving him more help.

So, they are expected to look to take a TE or WR in the first round and address DL with someone like Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. in the later rounds.

#3 Detroit Lions

After a disappointing exit in the playoffs, the Lions need to address their defense. However, with the 28th pick, they are more likely to try to pick an elite CB or WR. If they pick a skill position player early, they can then try to address DT by picking Powell-Ryland late.

