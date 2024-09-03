AP Poll Top 25 Ranking After Week 1: Florida State drops out while Lincoln Riley's USC rises

The first iteration of the AP Poll Top 25 for the 2024 college football season was released after Week 1. With the preseason hype wearing off, let's look at how the voters ranked the top 25 teams.

AP Top 25 Poll after Week 1

Below is the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 1 of the college football season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Georgia Bulldogs Ohio State Buckeyes Texas Longhorns Alabama Crimson Tide Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ole Miss Rebels Oregon Ducks Penn State Nittany Lions Missouri Tigers Michigan Wolverines Utah Utes Miami Hurricanes USC Trojans Tennessee Volunteers Oklahoma Sooners Oklahoma State Cowboys Kansas State Wildcats LSU Tigers Kansas Jayhawks Arizona Wildcats Iowa Hawkeyes Louisville Cardinals Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets North Carolina State Wolfpack Clemson Tigers

Reviewing the AP Poll Top 25

The biggest jump was the USC Trojans after their massive 27-20 neutral-site victory over the LSU Tigers on Sunday. The team looked like a completely different machine with quarterback Miller Moss throwing for 378 yards and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn making an immediate impact. The team jumped 10 spots to 13th in the AP Poll Top 25.

Trending

The biggest loser is easy to spot as the Florida State Seminoles dropped out of the Top 25 after the Preseason AP Poll had them ranked 10th in all of college football. The team is 0-2 after losing Week 0 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a neutral-site game before losing Week 1 at home to the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday.

The biggest loser out of teams that remained in the AP Poll is the 25th-ranked Clemson Tigers. They dropped 10 spots after losing 34-3 in a neutral-site game against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers had 188 total yards of offense and couldn't do much to keep the game close.

The AP Poll Top 25 releases on Sundays throughout the rest of the season, but since there were games on Sunday night and Monday night, the first one this year was pushed back to Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback