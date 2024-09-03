  • home icon
  • College Football
  • AP Poll Top 25 Ranking After Week 1: Florida State drops out while Lincoln Riley's USC rises

AP Poll Top 25 Ranking After Week 1: Florida State drops out while Lincoln Riley's USC rises

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Sep 03, 2024 21:44 GMT
Images courtesy of USC &amp; Florida State Athletics
Images courtesy of USC & Florida State Athletics

The first iteration of the AP Poll Top 25 for the 2024 college football season was released after Week 1. With the preseason hype wearing off, let's look at how the voters ranked the top 25 teams.

AP Top 25 Poll after Week 1

Below is the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 1 of the college football season.

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Texas Longhorns
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide
  5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  6. Ole Miss Rebels
  7. Oregon Ducks
  8. Penn State Nittany Lions
  9. Missouri Tigers
  10. Michigan Wolverines
  11. Utah Utes
  12. Miami Hurricanes
  13. USC Trojans
  14. Tennessee Volunteers
  15. Oklahoma Sooners
  16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  17. Kansas State Wildcats
  18. LSU Tigers
  19. Kansas Jayhawks
  20. Arizona Wildcats
  21. Iowa Hawkeyes
  22. Louisville Cardinals
  23. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  24. North Carolina State Wolfpack
  25. Clemson Tigers

Reviewing the AP Poll Top 25

The biggest jump was the USC Trojans after their massive 27-20 neutral-site victory over the LSU Tigers on Sunday. The team looked like a completely different machine with quarterback Miller Moss throwing for 378 yards and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn making an immediate impact. The team jumped 10 spots to 13th in the AP Poll Top 25.

also-read-trending Trending

The biggest loser is easy to spot as the Florida State Seminoles dropped out of the Top 25 after the Preseason AP Poll had them ranked 10th in all of college football. The team is 0-2 after losing Week 0 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a neutral-site game before losing Week 1 at home to the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday.

The biggest loser out of teams that remained in the AP Poll is the 25th-ranked Clemson Tigers. They dropped 10 spots after losing 34-3 in a neutral-site game against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers had 188 total yards of offense and couldn't do much to keep the game close.

The AP Poll Top 25 releases on Sundays throughout the rest of the season, but since there were games on Sunday night and Monday night, the first one this year was pushed back to Tuesday.

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी