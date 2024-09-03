AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2: Is FSU ranked among other ACC teams?

The Florida State Seminoles entered the 2024 college football season as one of the top teams. However, things have changed with the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2 as they had one of the biggest drops in the history of the AP Poll. The Seminoles were ranked 10th in the nation in the Preseason AP Poll but now with an 0-2 start to the regular season, are falling quickly.

Let's look at the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2 and discuss where the Seminoles rank in terms of the ACC teams on the list.

Are the Florida State Seminoles ranked on the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2?

The Florida State Seminoles have completely fallen off the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2 of the regular season. In fact, they did not receive a single vote for AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2 consideration at all.

What ACC schools were able to find their way onto the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2?

While the Seminoles fell off the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2, the Atlantic Coast Conference still has representation on the list. In fact, five different teams are all ranked in the most recent AP Poll from the ACC.

The top school in the ACC right now is the 12th-ranked Miami Hurricanes after their 41-17 road domination over the Florida Gators. The final four spots on the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2 are all covered by the ACC.

Following them in the conference would be the 22nd-ranked Louisville Cardinals as they dominated the Austin Peay Governors at home, 62-0. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 23rd with their 2-0 record after defeating Georgia State at home, 35-12. Next is the NC State Wolfpack at 24th, as they defeated Western Carolina 38-21 at home to begin their season.

One of the most controversial teams to be on the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2 is the Clemson Tigers at 25. They are the only team to go 0-1 and remain ranked this season as they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs 34-3 in Week 1 at a neutral site in Atlanta, Georgia.

