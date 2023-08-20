Apple CEO Tim Cook comes forward to alter sports media rights with his latest revelation amid uncertainties around Pac-12 expansion

Tim Cook has helped Apple attain several milestone innovations ever since he succeeded the legendary Steve Jobs as the CEO of this multinational tech company. His leadership's significant successes are synonymous with the tech giant.

Apple started as a hardware company and later incorporated software into its line of products. However, with the leadership of Tim Cook, the company has transcended more into providing services that are used by millions of its customers via its devices.

Streaming platform Apple TV+ is one of those services as Apple looks to expand into a couple of other industries. Launched in November 2019, the subscription-based services now boast of more than 75 million users, providing a variety of films and television series.

However, just like its rivals in the streaming industry, Apple TV+ has expanded into providing live sports, disrupting an industry dominated by cable television.

After securing broadcast rights to several sports, Apple was in the frame to secure the Pac-12 media deal before the mass exodus of teams from the conference.

Apple's current status in live sports broadcasting

Apple sealed its first live sports broadcasting rights with the MLB in March 2022, securing the rights to broadcast "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly doubleheader in the United States and several other countries starting in the 2022 MLB Season.

In the following months, the tech giant made its most significant foray into live sports by securing a 10-year, $2.5 billion streaming agreement with MLS in June 2022. This deal has certainly paid off with the arrival of Lionel Messi to the league with Inter Miami.

Apple has also been involved in securing the media rights to several other high-market sporting events in the United States such as the NFL Sunday Ticket and Pac-12 Football. Apple under Tim Cook wants to be a dominant player in live sport.

Will Tim Cook lead Apple to become a force in live sport?

In the U.S., the live sports broadcasting sector is a huge market. Sporting events comprise a significant portion of the most viewed television programs annually. The Super Bowl consistently takes the lead as the highest-rated television program each year.

It's no surprise that Tim Cook wants to lead Apple into becoming a dominant force in the sector. However, several industry analysts believe the best way to achieve this vision is to buy ESPN. With a market capitalization towering at $2.7 billion, the tech giant can convince Disney to a sale.

Should Tim Cook decide on the acquisition, it would certainly ensure the tech giant has a deep root across all sports at different levels within the U.S. In the college sports landscape, it will give Apple coverage far beyond the current Pac-12 discussion.