Arch Manning finds himself outside top 10 college QBs as insider drops latest rankings

Arch Manning was Quinn Ewers' understudy for the first two seasons of his college football career. Ewers has since entered the NFL, and Manning is set to take over the starting role for the 2025 college football season.

Manning is looking to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, who thrived as college football starters before being drafted No. 1 in the NFL. Ahead of Manning's debut starting campaign, insider Greg McElroy dropped a Top 10 college QBs list with Manning falling just outside the Top 10.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide shot caller turned broadcaster had Manning as an honorable mention alongside Kevin Jennings, Taylen Green, Luke Altmyer and Nico Iamaleava.

Here's Greg McElroy's Top 10:

Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears DJ Lagway, Florida Gators Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Manning is one of the youngest players on McElroy's team, but he'll still fancy himself against the cream of the crop in college football. Moreover, he's been a bit part of two college football semifinal squads under Steve Sarkisian.

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns tipped for CFP National Championship

On3 Sports’ Andy Staples has the Texas Longhorns as the team to beat ahead of the 2025-26 college football season. Staples placed the Longhorns first on his after-spring Top 25 rankings.

According to Athlon Sports, a reason for Staples ranking Texas as the team to beat is the elevation of Arch Manning to QB1. Manning has a higher ceiling than Quinn Ewers, and his dual-threat ability could unlock something extra for Steve Sarkisian's side.

Furthermore, the Longhorns are a priority destination for high school and collegiate football transfers.

Also, Sarkisian is coming into his own as one of the best head coaches in college football, and it feels as though it's just a matter of time before he wins the national championship.

The Longhorns start their season with a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Manning will look to put up a statement in the game to show the rest of college football that the Longhorns mean business in 2025.

