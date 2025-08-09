Arch Manning Heisman odds: Where does Texas QB rank in long list of 2025 contenders?

As the 2025 college football season approaches, Arch Manning Heisman odds have been a big topic of conversation. While Manning is only entering his first season as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, he is already viewed by many as one of the best QBs in college football.

One thing that is a bit of a surprise is how high the Texas QB ranks as a Heisman Trophy contender. According to FanDuel, he is the No. 1-ranked contender to win the Heisman Trophy this season. However, he is not the only player with decent odds to win the award. Here is a look at the top Heisman contenders this season.

Arch Manning Heisman odds: The Top 5 Heisman Contenders

#1 Arch Manning (Texas)

The Arch Manning Heisman odds are the best among all college football players. According to FanDuel, he has +700 odds to win the award this year. That puts him as the No. 1-ranked contender by a decent margin. He is entering his first season as the starter after playing behind Quinn Ewers for the past two seasons.

#2 Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik comes in next on the list with +900 odds. He helped lead the Tigers to an appearance in the College Football Playoff last year and the ACC championship.

Klubnik has been the starter for the Tigers for two seasons, but took a big jump into stardom last year. He completed 308 of 486 passing attempts for 3639 yards and 36 TDs. He is second in Heisman odds at +700.

#3 Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier is tied with Klubnik for second in odds at +900. He had a breakout season in his first year as the starter, completing 337 of 525 passing attempts for 4052 yards and 29 TDs.

#4 Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the only non-QB in the top five of Heisman odds at +1100. He emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the nation last year as a freshman and is expected to take another step forward. If a non-QB is going to win the award, Smith appears to be the most likely candidate.

#5 Ty Simpson (Alabama)

Alabama QB Ty Simpson comes in next with +1600 odds. While he is not as established as the other four players, the Crimson Tide are expected to be a strong team next season, and as a result, it is not surprising to see their QB on the list.

