Arch Manning vs. Cade Klubnik Stats: Which college QB has better chance at success?

Ahead of the 2025 season, some players stand out about the crowd, like QBs Arch Manning and Cade Klubnik. Manning, relegated to backup stats behind Quinn Ewers at Texas, is finally ready to take the reigns for the Longhorns. Klubnik, fresh off an outstanding season at Clemson, will return for one final college season with the Tigers.

Both QBs have plenty to like, but ahead of the 2025 season, here's how comparisons might stack up between the two excellent passers.

Arch Manning vs. Cade Klubnik battle breakdown

Arch Manning is preparing for his first season as a starter. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

High School Stats

Manning was a high school superstar at Isidore Newman High in New Orleans. He passed for 8,599 yards and 115 touchdowns and also ran for an additional 1,155 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

Klubnik, meanwhile, hails from Austin, Texas, and came up at Westlake High in Austin. He passed for 7,426 yards and 86 touchdowns (against just seven interceptions) and won three state championships in high school, unlike Manning, who didn't win any titles.

Recruiting Rankings

Manning wasn't only a top recruit, he was a historical-level of recruit. 247sports ranked him the top player in the nation in the 2023 recruiting class. ESPN had Manning second overall, but top among quarterbacks in its recruiting rankings.

Klubnik wasn't exactly chopped liver as a recruit himself. He was ranked as the No. 13 player in the 2022 recruiting class by 247sports. That service ranked him as the No. 2 QB prospect nationally, trailing only Drew Allar of Penn State. ESPN placed Klubnik as the No. 28 player nationally, although the service ranked him tops nationally among dual-threat QBs.

College Stats

Klubnik had to play relatively early at Clemson, attempting 100 passes in his freshman season. He was 61 for 100 in 2022, throwing for 697 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions. He also ran for 139 yards and two more scores. Klubnik saw most of his action in the ACC Championship and then the Orange Bowl, where Klubnik made his first start.

Manning threw just five passes in his first season, 2023. He was 2-for-5 for 30 yards and rushed for seven yards on three carries.

Klubnik started in the next two seasons. He threw for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 2023. His productivity jumped to the next level in 2024. He passed for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns against six interceptions. Klubnik also ran for 463 yards and seven scores in 2024.

Manning made his first two career starts in 2024 after an injury to Quinn Ewers. On the season, Manning threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions. He rushed for 108 yards and four scores on the ground.

Future Evaluation

Both quarterbacks are legitimate NFL prospects, but Manning is the more highly regarded of the two. While both QBs are impressive pocket passers and solid runners, Manning is the more sought-after pro prospect.

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

