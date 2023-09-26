Are Mike Riley and Lincoln Riley related? USC Trojans HC's family background explored

Former Nebraska coach Mike Riley and current USC coach Lincoln Riley are well-known in college football. The two respected coaches have made notable exploits over the years while serving across several reputable football programs.

With a similar last name, many college football fans have come across rumors of a potential relationship between the two on many occasions. However, despite sharing the same surname, there's no biological relationship between Mike Riley and Lincoln Riley.

The two coaches came from different families with no sign of connection and went through a different upbringing in their adolescent years.

Mike Riley was born to the family of Bud and Mary Riley in Wallace, Idaho, on July 6, 1953. His father, Bud Riley, was a respected football coach with stints in college football and Canadian Football League. This gave Mike a good knowledge of the sport at an early age.

Lincoln Riley, on the other hand, was born to Mike and Marilyn Riley in Lubbock, Texas, on Sept. 5, 1983. Many college football fans have confused the identity of Mike Riley and Lincoln Riley's fathers because they share the same names. However, they are two different people without any familial connections.

Lincoln Riley's coaching career in college football

Lincoln Riley embarked on his coaching journey in 2003 as a student assistant at Texas Tech. He progressed to the role of graduate assistant in 2006. Subsequently, he assumed the position of wide receivers coach for the Red Raiders in 2007, maintaining this role until 2009, when he departed from the program.

In 2010, Riley joined East Carolina, taking on responsibilities as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2014, he was promoted to the role of assistant head coach for the Pirates. Riley secured his first-ever head coaching position in 2015 when Oklahoma appointed him to succeed Bob Stoops.

His highly successful tenure as the head coach at Oklahoma ultimately led to his appointment as USC's head coach in 2022. His debut season with the Trojans was marked by impressive achievements. As of now, Riley boasts an outstanding coaching record of 70 wins and 13 losses.

However, it's worth noting that his performance in bowl games has yielded just one victory out of four attempts. He has also encountered losses in all his three games in the College Football Playoffs.

The Trojans next play the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, Sept. 30.