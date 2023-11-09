Arizona vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

In Pac-12 action on Saturday afternoon, the Arizona Wildcats will be on the road as they take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 in Pac-12) have been playing well as they are on a three-game winning streak and are coming off a 27-10 home victory on Saturday over the UCLA Bruins. The Buffaloes (4-5, 1-5 in Pac-12) are on a three-game losing streak after a 26-19 home loss against the Oregon State Beavers.

Arizona vs. Colorado match details

Fixture: Arizona Wildcats (6-3, 4-2) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (4-5, 1-5)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado

Arizona vs. Colorado betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Arizona Wildcats -10.5 (-110) Over 53.5 (-110) -470 Colorado Buffaloes +10.5 (-110) Under 53.5 (-110) +360

Arizona vs. Colorado picks

The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the top passing programs in college football this season as they rank 22nd with 287.6 passing yards per game.

Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has been doing extremely well as he is 144-of-189 (76.2 completion percentage) for 1,521 yards with 14 touchdown passes to four interceptions. With his ability to throw the ball and the weaker Buffs defense, go with the over in Fifita's passing yards.

The Colorado Buffaloes have also been one of the top programs in the passing game as they are seventh in the country and are throwing for 320.6 yards per game.

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been doing extremely well as he is 270-of-385 (70.1 completion percentage) for 2,882 yards with 24 touchdowns to three interceptions. Go with the over in Sanders' passing touchdowns as he will be asked to do a lot.

Arizona vs. Colorado key injuries

Arizona

Running back Brandon Johnson - Undisclosed (OUT)

Colorado

Defensive end Taijh Alston: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Alton McCaskill IV: Redshirt (OUT)

Tight end Louis Passarello: Knee (OUT)

Arizona vs. Colorado head-to-head

This will be the 26th-ever meeting between the Arizona Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs hold a 16-9 all-time record but the Wildcats were able to win the most recent game a year ago after a 43-20 home victory.

Arizona vs. Colorado prediction

These teams are on two completely different levels and trending in opposite directions. Colorado's offense is scoring 17.5 points in their last two games while Arizona's offense is averaging 39.8 points in their previous four games.

This Arizona program is going to be able to get to the quarterback often and dominate this game. The Wildcats are 8-1 against the spread, so go with them to continue doing just that.

Prediction: Arizona Wildcats -10.5