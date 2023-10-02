Arkansas football player injury update: What happened to Razorbacks DL John Morgan?

The Arkansas Razorbacks experienced a scary moment on Saturday's 34-22 defeat against the Texas A&M Aggies when defensive lineman John Morgan collapsed in the fourth quarter. The player seemed to snap his neck backward after contact.

The situation looked dire on the SEC Network transmission, as Morgan had to be immobilized and carried off the field in the injured car. He was seen blinking and talking to the trainers as they restrained him in the backboard. His teammates surrounded the vehicle and showed him their support, while the entire Aggies side took a knee.

Sideline reporter Alyssa Lang described the situation as follows:

"I was standing in the tunnel and they were slowly loading John Morgan III into an ambulance," she said. "They are going to take him to a local hospital. He was talking, he was able to move. I talked to Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek and he was told by the trainers that he was dealing kind of with his neck getting snapped back and he had tenderness and pain in the neck area."

The move was purely precautionary on the part of the Hogs trainers, as the player was complaining of neck pain. After the game, Morgan spoke with head coach Sam Pittman who said the following about the encounter:

“He had movement everywhere, he was — good spirits isn’t the words. But he visited me, he said, ‘Coach, I’m fine.’ He did have some soreness in his neck, so they took the precautionary, which they should. They’re good at what they do and took care of him. But he had movement everywhere, and he’s at the doctor.”

After the game, he was taken to a local hospital in Arlington, Texas, for further evaluation. The game was being played at AT&T Stadium, the house of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, there hasn't been any other word from the player or the Arkansas Razorbacks regarding his progression.

Arkansas Week 6: Ole Miss

Arkansas faces a tough ask in Week 6, as they travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to face the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels. The Razorbacks are currently 2-3, after losing three straight encounters versus BYU, LSU, and Texas A&M.

If they don't turn things around quickly, they might be facing a bowless season. Ole Miss comes in on a high, after winning a thrilling encounter at home versus LSU 55-49.