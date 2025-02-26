Arkansas returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Sam Pittman's squad ft. Taylen Green

The Arkansas Razorbacks went 7-6 in 2024 as the team ended the season with a Liberty Bowl win.

Entering 2025, the Razorbacks have Sam Pittman returning as their head coach for his sixth season. He's gone 30-31 as their coach. Ahead of the 2025 college football season, here are the top three players returning to Arkansas.

Top 3 Arkansas returning players in 2025

#1, Taylen Green, QB

The Razorbacks landed Taylen Green from the transfer portal from Boise State and he was their starting quarterback. Green had a ton of success in 2024, as he threw for 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 602 yards and eight touchdowns.

Green returns as the starter and is familiar with the offense and his weapons. He also got accustomed to the Southeastern Conference well in his first season, and if Arkansas is going to make a bowl game and have success in 2025, Green will be a big reason.

#2, Xavian Sorey Jr., LB

Xavian Sorey Jr. had two sacks last season - Source: Imagn

The Arkansas Razorbacks defense will look much different in 2025. Landon Jackson will be off to the NFL while the Metcalf brothers commented to Michigan.

A key returning player will be middle linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr, who spent his first three college years at Georgia before transferring to Arkansas in 2024.

Last season, Sorey recorded 99 tackles, two sacks and an interception. He will lead the Razorbacks defense in 2025 and a lot will be expected of him.

#3, Fernando Carmona, LT

The Arkansas Razorbacks will have several new players in 2025, but left tackle Fernando Carmona will return. Having their starting tackle return will be key, as protecting Green is of the utmost importance.

Carmona was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the team's win over UAPB in September. He anchored the line that helped pave the way for 279 rushing yards and 408 yards of total offense.

