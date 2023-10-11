Arkansas vs. Alabama prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NCAAF season 2023

In a battle between two Southeastern Conference teams, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be on the road in Week 7 against the 11th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Razorbacks are currently 2-4 (0-3) and are on a four-game losing streak after a 27-20 road loss against the Ole Miss Rebels last week. The Crimson Tide are 5-1 (3-0) so far and are on a four-game winning streak after a 26-20 road win on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0)

Date and Time: October 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Arkansas vs. Alabama Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Arkansas Razorbacks +19.5 (-110) Over 47 (-110) +750 Alabama Crimson Tide -19.5 (-110) Under 47 (-110) -1200

Arkansas vs. Alabama Picks

The Arkansas Razorbacks are a strong running team, as they are averaging 111.5 rushing yards per game this season.

Their leading rusher was junior running back AJ Green, who has been doing well and has not found the end zone in his last three games so expect him to get back into the end zone at least once this game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has an incredible pass-catching option in senior wide receiver Jermaine Burton. He had 197 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns last week and should be able to get a touchdown reception for the second consecutive week.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Key Injuries

Arkansas

Tight end Luke Hasz - Shoulder (OUT)

Wide receiver Sam Mbake - Knee (OUT)

Alabama

Punter James Burnip - Leg (Questionable)

Defensive back Malachi Moore - Ankle (Questionable)

Arkansas vs. Alabama Head to Head

This is going to be the 32nd meeting between these two teams and this has been a one-sided affair.

The Crimson Tide have a massive 23-8 record against the Razorbacks and that includes a current 15-game winning streak. Their most recent game was last season in Arkansas, where Alabama picked up a 49-26 road win.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Prediction

There is a massive difference in the previous four games heading into this game. Arkansas is allowing 33.3 points per game in that stretch, while Alabama is giving up just 12.5 points per game.

Alabama is looking to turn the corner and struggles to protect quarterback Jalen Milroe. However, Arkansas has 16 sacks as a team or 2.67 sacks per game defensively. Expect Alabama to dominate throughout the game and score well so they should be able to cover the spread in this matchup.

Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide -19.5