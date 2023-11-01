Arkansas vs. Florida prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

Week 10 of the college football season will see an interesting SEC game, as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida Gators face off.

The Razorbacks are struggling this season (2-6, 0-5 in SEC) and riding a six-game losing streak after a 7-3 home loss on Oct. 21 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Gators (5-3, 3-2), meanwhile, lost on Saturday at home against the Georgia Bulldogs 43-20.

Arkansas vs Florida Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5) vs. Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Arkansas vs Florida Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Arkansas Razorbacks +6 (-110) Over 49 (-110) +195 Florida Gators -6 (-110) Under 49 (-110) -238

Arkansas vs Florida Picks

The Razorbacks have been struggling to throw the football, as they're 105th in the sport with 196.9 passing yards per game up to this point.

Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson has been doing decently, as he's 143-of-219 (65.3 completion percentage) for 1,547 yards with 14 touchdown passes to seven interceptions. With six interceptions in his last five games, expect another interception from Jefferson.

The Gators, meanwhile, have been passing the football well, as they're tied for 36th in the nation, throwing for 274.1 yards per game. Junior quarterback Graham Mertz has been doing incredibly well, going 195-of-257 (75.9 completion percentage) for 2,127 yards with 14 touchdown passes to a pair of interceptions.

With eight touchdown passes in the last three games, go with over on his touchdown passes in this game.

Arkansas vs Florida Key Injuries

Arkansas

Running back Raheim Sanders - Knee (Questionable)

Defensive back Dwight McGlothern - Concussion (Questionable)

Punter Devin Bale - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Luke Hasz - Shoulder (OUT)

Wide receiver Sam Mbake - Knee (OUT)

Florida

Tight end Dante Zanders - Lower Body (Questionable)

Safety Kamari Wilson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Andy Jean - Lower Body (Questionable)

Tight end Jonathan Odom - Concussion (Questionable)

Wide receiver Caleb Douglas - Leg (OUT)

Tight end Keon Zipperer - Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Jack Miller III - Shoulder (OUT)

Wide receiver Thai Chiakhiao-Bowman - Lower Body (OUT)

Running back Cameron Carroll - Knee (OUT)

Defensive lineman Justus Boone - Knee (OUT)

Arkansas vs Florida Head-to-Head

This is the 13th time that the Razorbacks and the Gators go up against the other. The Gators have won 10 of the 12 games, including their most recent game in 2020, which they won 63-35 at home.

Arkansas vs Florida Prediction

There is a bit of a difference between the offenses , as the Gators have been clicking better.

The Razorbacks are averaging 16.5 points in four games while the Gators are scoring 33 points in three games. Florida should dominate, so go with the Gators to cover the spread in their own building.

Prediction: Florida -6