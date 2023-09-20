Arkansas vs. LSU Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

We have an interesting Southeastern Conference matchup getting ready to take place in Week 4 of the college football season. The Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 (0-0) are on the road as they head to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday evening to take on the 12th-ranked LSU Tigers 2-1 (1-0).

These teams have identical overall records but are coming off different results. The Razorbacks are coming off a 38-31 home loss last Saturday against the BYU Cougars while the Tigers are on a two-game winning streak after a 41-14 road win last Saturday over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Arkansas vs. LSU Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arkansas is 1-2 against the spread this season

LSU is 2-1 against the spread so far this season

The over has hit in nine of the previous 13 games for the Razorbacks

The over has also hit in 10 of the last 14 Tigers games

LSU has an all-time record of 43-23-2 against Arkansas. They won last year's meeting 13-10.

Arkansas vs. LSU Prediction

The Razorbacks have been a solid offensive team to begin the season as they are scoring 38.3 points on 370.3 total yards per game. Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson has been passing the ball effectively as he is 55-of-77 (71.4 completion percentage) for 629 yards with six touchdowns and one interception while also running 31 times for 80 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The defense has been phenomenal as they are giving up 19 points on 257.3 total yards per game. This Razorbacks' defense has done an amazing job of eliminating the running game for their opponents as they are giving up just 55.7 rushing yards per game up to this point.

The LSU Tigers are on a completely different level with the ball as they are averaging 45.7 points on 537 total yards per game. LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is having an outstanding year as he is 70-of-95 (73.7 completion percentage) for 976 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. He also is the team's leading rusher with 35 carries for 157 yards and two rushing touchdowns till now.

The defense has stepped up since their opening game debacle as they now are averaging 23 points on 337.3 total yards given up. This LSU team does not apply a lot of pressure as they only recorded five sacks in three games and less than a turnover per game so they need to step up in this matchup.

Expect the LSU Tigers to cover the spread inside their own building.

Arkansas vs. LSU Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LSU Tigers to cover -17.5

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 56 Points - Over 56 Points

Tip 3: LSU to score over 4.5 total touchdowns - Yes

Tip 4: Alternate Spread - Arkansas +10.5 in the first half