Armond Hawkins update: Bill Belichick shares positive news on suspended coach before UNC's game against Virginia

Bill Belichick will welcome a key member of his coaching staff for his side's crunch game against Virginia. The UNC Tar Heels head coach has revealed that cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins has been reinstated after his suspension.According to ESPN, Hawkins has returned to work ahead of Saturday's visit from the No. 16-ranked Virginia Cavaliers. The experienced coach is fresh off serving a school-imposed suspension.The report states that the University of North Carolina announced that they had suspended Hawkins on October 9, 2025, for &quot;violating NCAA rules&quot; tied to improper benefits. He was placed on leave as the school proceeded to investigate &quot;other potential actions detrimental&quot; to the program.When asked about the Hawkins status at a press conference, Bill Belichick replied,&quot;Yeah, he's back. The university cleared him, they went through their process with him, and he's back, yes.&quot;Hawkins started his coaching career with a stint with the USC Trojans. He then served as the assistant recruiting coordinator at Colorado Buffaloes before enjoying stints with Arizona and Washington. He joined UNC in 2025 as a cornerbacks coach. His return comes in a timely fashion as the Tar Heels are set to face one of their toughest challenges yet.Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels have work cut out vs. VirginiaBelichick's Tar Heels will host the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 9. The Cavaliers are 6-1 for the season and are firmly in the college football playoffs picture.Virginia is on a five-game winning streak, with their last loss coming against the NC State Wolfpack in its second game of the season. They've found unique ways of winning in recent games, such as blowouts, overtime thrillers, and last week's two-point victory over the Washington State Cougars.Bill Belichick's Tar Heels are 2-4 for the season and have lost all four games against power conference opponents. Their upcoming showdown against Virginia might just be their biggest test yet. A loss in the game might put to bed their chances of securing bowl game eligibility.