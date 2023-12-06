Army vs Navy Prediction & Betting Tips - Dec. 9 | College Football Week 15

Week 15 has the annual game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen taking place in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Knights (5-6) are doing a decent job throughout the season. They are on a three-game winning streak after a 28-21 home win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Nov. 18.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen (5-6) have been a middle-of-the-road program this season and are coming off a 59-14 road loss on Nov. 25 against the SMU Mustangs.

Army vs Navy Prediction

The two teams are very similar in terms of their record and run-heavy offenses to get going.

In their last five games, Army has scored16.4 points per game while Navy is averaging 15.8 points per game, so either team is likely not going to score many points.

For the Black Knights, junior quarterback Bryson Daily has been their best overall player. This season, he's 53-of-106 (50.0 completion percentage) for 859 yards with six passing touchdowns and as many interceptions.

However, his ability to run the football is where he could step up, as he has 188 rushing attempts for 817 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with seven rushing touchdowns as well.

Compare that to Navy quarterback senior Tai Lavatai, as he has been scarcely throwing the football. This year, Lavatai is 40-of-75 (53.3 completion percentage) for 522 yards with four passing touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

The two teams are going to play an incredible brand of defense, as they are going to stack the box and force teams to throw. The Midshipmen have been playing a bit better so expect the

Army vs. Navy Betting Tips

Tip #1: Navy Midshipmen Over 1.5 Total Touchdowns +190

Tip #2: Bryson Daily Anytime Touchdown Scorer +165

Tip #3: Over 27.5 Total Points (-110)

Tip #4: Navy Midshipmen +3 (-115)

Army vs Navy Head-to-Head

The battle between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen have been one of the longest rivalries in college football history.

This game will be the 124th meeting between the two programs, and Navy holds a 62-54-7 all-time record. However, Army won last year's game with a 20-17 win.

Where to watch Army vs Navy

The game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will be airing on CBS. If you do not have access to linear television, the game will also be located on the Paramount+ app.