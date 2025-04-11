  • home icon
  • College Football
  Ashaad Hall transfer portal projection: Top 3 landing spots for South Carolina State edge ft. South Carolina

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 11, 2025 14:44 GMT
NCAA Football: Cricket Celebration Bowl-Jackson State at SC State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Cricket Celebration Bowl-Jackson State at SC State (image credit: IMAGN)

Ashaad Hall played three seasons with the South Carolina State Bulldogs. However, he did not truly emerge as an option for Power Four programs until last season. The defensive lineman had a breakout year, registering 31 tackles, including 23 solo efforts, 11 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Since Hall has only played significant minutes in one season, he still has plenty of room to grow. However, he will not be doing it at South Carolina State. On Thursday, he officially entered the transfer portal for the spring window. He could be an appealing option to several Power Four teams as he would bring explosive power to the defensive line.

Here are three teams that could be good landing spots for Hall.

Top three landing spots for defensive lineman Ashaad Hall in the transfer portal

#1 South Carolina

Ashaad Hall proved last season that he is a capable edge rusher who can put up big tackling numbers. He likely entered the transfer portal because he is interested in playing for a more prestigious program. If he wants to do that without needing to move far, the South Carolina Gamecocks would be a good option.

By transferring to the Gamecocks, Hall would be able to stay in South Carolina. He'll have some familiarity with the region and could put more of his focus into earning playing time with his new team.

#2 Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the most prestigious programs in the country, and it would be challenging for Hall to earn playing time under normal circumstances. However, the Bulldogs lost most of their experienced players in the offseason to the NFL draft or transfer portal.

Damon Wilson II appeared to be the top option, but he transferred to Missouri. Gabe Harris Jr. now looks like the top option; however, he has only played 268 career snaps. Hall could join Georgia and have a chance to earn significant playing time.

#3 Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles had one of their worst seasons in recent memory last season. The team is expected to undergo significant change as it rebuilds. When a prestigious program like Florida State has a disastrous campaign, there are usually opportunities for lesser-known players to earn jobs. So, the Seminoles could be a fit for Ashaad Hall.

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
