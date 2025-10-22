Ashton Stamps transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for LSU cornerback if he enters the portal ft. Oregon

Veteran LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps had the second-most pass breakups in the SEC last season and was seen as a key cog in coach Brian Kelly's 2025 team. Despite the hype around the cornerback, Stamps has only played in 18 snaps this season.During his weekly news conference, Kelly confirmed that after playing in three games this season, Stamps and senior safety Jardin Gilbert had redshirted the season and left the program and would enter the transfer portal. &quot;He (Stamps) is no longer on the roster,&quot; Brian Kelly said. &quot;We're trying to protect them. Both of them, they have played in three games. So, if we can in fact protect their year, we would try to. This would be a week where they could play their fourth game and still, you know, maintain eligibility.&quot;Three teams that Ashton Stamps could joinBelow, we take a look at three college football teams that Ashton Stamps could join via the transfer portal. #3. WisconsinThe Wisconsin Badgers began the season with the worst possible news as senior cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean's eligibility case in federal court was overturned and the decision was pushed to 2026. In 12 games played last season, he tallied 51 tackles and an interception and was set to be a key cog in coach Luke Fickell's team this season. With Fourqurean’s case still in limbo, Ashton Stamps, who finished his LSU career with 75 tackles and 18 pass breakups in 17 starts and 27 total appearances, would represent a viable alternative. #2. Oregon DucksThe Oregon Ducks revamped their cornerback unit following a successful 2024 season, with Jabbar Muhammad, Dontae Manning, Nikko Reed, and Kam Alexander all departing the program. They returned sophomores Dakoda Fields and Ify Obidegwu, who didn't play any snaps last season and Jahlil Florence, who was injured last year as well. The Ducks recruited five-star prospect Na'eem Offord and four-star cornerbacks Dorian Brew and Brandon Finney to fill up their cornerback room. They also added Jadon Canady, Na'eem Offord and Theran Johnson via the transfer portal. Ashton Stamps would bring experience to a relatively young cornerback room in Eugene.#1. Michigan WolverinesThe Michigan Wolverines' cornerback room is anchored by Zeke Berry (11 tackles, one interception and four passes defended) and Jyaire Hill (15 tackles, one forced fumble and four passes defended), who have had mixed performances this season. Ashton Stamps had his best season last year when he tallied 51 tackles and 14 pass breakups in 13 starts for the Tigers and would immediately add depth and experience to the Wolverines' cornerback room.