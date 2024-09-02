Auburn football tickets for Week 2: Where to buy, game details, location and more

The Auburn Tigers thumped the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 74-3 in their 2024 college football season opener. Hugh Freeze's Auburn will now turn its attention to hosting the California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 2 on Saturday.

Where to buy Auburn football tickets for the California game?

Fans who wish to attend Auburn's clash against California at Jordan-Hare Stadium can buy tickets on Ticketmaster. At the time of writing, the cheapest get-in price is $15 while the most expensive tickets are priced at $570.

How to watch Auburn vs. California live? TV schedule and live stream details for 2024 college football Week 2 game

The Auburn vs. California game will be broadcast live on ESPN2, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans without cable access can live stream the matchup on Fubo, ESPN+, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: ESPN2.

Live Stream: Fubo, ESPN+, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama

The Tigers were sound in every phase of the game in their Week 1 matchup against Alabama A&M. Auburn quarterback Payton Throne was the star of the show, throwing for 322 passing yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for one score.

Meanwhile, the California Golden Bears began their season with a 31-13 win against the UC Davis Aggies. Running back Jaydn Ott rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns to propel Cal to victory.

Here's a look at Auburn's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college football season:

Sept. 7: vc. California

Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas

Sept. 28: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 5: at Georgia

Oct. 12: BYE

Oct. 19: at Missouri

Oct. 26: at Kentucky

Nov. 2: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 9: BYE

Nov. 16: vs. ULM

Nov. 23: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 30: at Alabama

