Auburn spring game 2025: Top 3 players to watch out for ft. Jackson Arnold

Hugh Freeze's Auburn will hold its spring game on Saturday, despite the popular trend of bucking the traditional encounter. Freeze is entering his third season with the Tigers, and he knows that if he doesn't manage a winning record this year, his job could be in jeopardy. However, as they say, the third time's the charm.

Ad

Here is a list of the players who could help him achieve that objective and merit some attention in the upcoming spring game.

Top 3 players to watch out for during Auburn's spring game

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3 Jackson Arnold - QB

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Jackson Arnold joined Auburn after failing to make a mark in his first season as the Oklahoma Sooners' starting quarterback. The Tigers present a chance for redemption for him, but before becoming their starter, he has to beat another transferee for the job: former Stanford signal-caller Ashton Daniels. Seeing how he does in the spring game will be a good sneak peek.

Ad

Trending

#2 Bradyn Joiner - OL

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Bradyn Joiner was the most-voted SEC all-freshman offensive lineman in 2024, crowning him as the best first-year player at one of the toughest conferences in the nation. He will most likely lead the offensive line in 2025, with the task of protecting the new Auburn QB. At 6-foot-2 and weighing 328 pounds, Joiner will be an insurance policy for Jackson Arnold or Ashton Daniels.

Ad

#1 Cam Coleman - WR

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Arguably the best-performing Auburn freshman of 2024. Coleman earned an SEC all-freshman selection last season, and Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 6 returning wide receiver for 2025. Those accolades come after a 2024 season where he had 598 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches in 37 receptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More