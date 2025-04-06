Auburn spring game 2025: Top 3 players to watch out for ft. Jackson Arnold

By Andrés Linares
Modified Apr 06, 2025 16:09 GMT
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser (image credit: IMAGN)

Hugh Freeze's Auburn will hold its spring game on Saturday, despite the popular trend of bucking the traditional encounter. Freeze is entering his third season with the Tigers, and he knows that if he doesn't manage a winning record this year, his job could be in jeopardy. However, as they say, the third time's the charm.

Here is a list of the players who could help him achieve that objective and merit some attention in the upcoming spring game.

Top 3 players to watch out for during Auburn's spring game

#3 Jackson Arnold - QB

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Jackson Arnold joined Auburn after failing to make a mark in his first season as the Oklahoma Sooners' starting quarterback. The Tigers present a chance for redemption for him, but before becoming their starter, he has to beat another transferee for the job: former Stanford signal-caller Ashton Daniels. Seeing how he does in the spring game will be a good sneak peek.

also-read-trending Trending

#2 Bradyn Joiner - OL

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Bradyn Joiner was the most-voted SEC all-freshman offensive lineman in 2024, crowning him as the best first-year player at one of the toughest conferences in the nation. He will most likely lead the offensive line in 2025, with the task of protecting the new Auburn QB. At 6-foot-2 and weighing 328 pounds, Joiner will be an insurance policy for Jackson Arnold or Ashton Daniels.

#1 Cam Coleman - WR

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Arguably the best-performing Auburn freshman of 2024. Coleman earned an SEC all-freshman selection last season, and Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 6 returning wide receiver for 2025. Those accolades come after a 2024 season where he had 598 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches in 37 receptions.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
