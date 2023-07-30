"Auburn is still a septic tank"- Hugh Freeze's sketchy Auburn recruitment draws hilarious reactions from CFB fans

Hugh Freeze made a rare return to the Southeastern Conference with Auburn in November 2022 with the responsibility to bring the program back to its feet in college football. Prior to the beginning of his first season, it seems the Tigers are on the route back up.

This is becoming evident in the program's recruitment under Hugh Freeze. The Tigers have managed to flip two five-star prospects from fellow SEC rivals in the last five days. Their last five-star recruitment was back in 2019.

Demarcus Riddick was the first five-star player to flip his commitment to Auburn. The talented linebacker had previously committed to Georgia in November 2022, however, he decided to stay in-state and gave his commitment to the Tigers against all odds.

Perry Thompson becomes the latest five-star prospect to flip from an SEC team in favor of the Tigers. Thompson, who is the No.4 wide receiver in the class of 2024, gave his commitment to Auburn on Saturday, having previously given his word to Alabama.

Despite the two fantastic recruitment by Hugh Freeze's team, some college football fans are not impressed. This has led to a series of social media reactions about the program's recruitment strategy.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions online:

Mac Brown @Mattb1208 @On3sports Auburn is still a septic tank lol

Mark D @Markmaggot4life @On3sports Let the investigation begin again lol

Tuck Co〽️in’ @SpartyOn21 @On3sports Must be nice having Bank of Auburn at Freeze’s disposal

HawkMark @sisbrit60 @On3sports Probation on the way. They deserve whatever bad comes their way for hiring this convicted cheater

Ryan Kuhn @rkuhn5167 like they had back in 2022. @On3sports Something don’t smell right…. He haven’t coached 1 game at Auburn. Must got that Texas A&Mlike they had back in 2022.

Garrett Styles @garrett_styles @On3sports And y’all even start to question which SEC school offered Taulia all that money? This is just obvious

john_dammit🏆🏆 @johndammit2 @On3sports And yet they will still fall even farther behind the two teams this year because BOTH teams will finish a mile ahead of them. Georgia will sign the greatest class of all time

Tatar @AltJohns @On3sports It crazy what a visit with Freeze will do for you. Just ask those recruits at Ol Miss🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

John Gilger @OCLion @On3sports Are they still tampering with qbs from the BIG and offering 1.5 m

Scott @scott73187192 @On3sports Guess he has the “escort” business going again…….

John Ritchie @RitchieJr1217 @On3sports The checkbook is out and open for business

Will Hugh Freeze take Auburn back to prominence?

Auburn has lately suffered significant setbacks in college football. The program has evidently lost its former glory and prominence in the SEC, which is why the university decided to hire a coach with a history of winning.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing two consecutive losing seasons and haven't won a national championship since Cam Newton led them to success in 2010. The team has also not been to the SEC Championship Game since 2013.

This presents a huge task before the former Ole Miss head coach. He has to work the team's way back up at a time when a couple of SEC teams have grown much stronger. The Tigers also compete in one of the toughest divisions in college football, the SEC West.

Despite the challenges ahead, Freeze appears confident that he can lead Auburn back to prominence. With his tactical brilliance in offense, he has the ambition of building a championship-level team with the Tigers in the coming years.

It remains to be seen how far the team can go under Hugh Freeze.