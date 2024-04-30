Auburn Tigers players in NFL draft 2024: List of Tigers players selected

After a 6-7 season with new coach Hugh Freeze in 2023, the Auburn Tigers opened 2024 with some relatively good news.

After Saturday's conclusion to proceedings, there were a total of five Auburn players in the NFL Draft 2024. That might be a relatively humble total compared with Michigan's 13, but it placed the Tigers in the top 15 teams in terms of draft classes. Here's their story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Auburn Tigers players selected in 2024 NFL Draft: Rounds 1-4

No Auburn players were selected in the first four rounds of the Draft.

Auburn Tigers players selected in 2024 NFL Draft: Round 5

Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett was chosen by Seattle with the first pick of the fifth round.

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Pritchett was chosen by Seattle to open the fifth round of the draft, with the 136th overall pick.

He was a four-year starter at Auburn. He broke up 29 passes in his Auburn career and made 115 tackles. Standing six-feet and weighin under 190 pounds, Pritchett's strength was a concern, but his 4.36-second 40 yard dash mitigated that.

Seattle was 25th in the NFL in scoring defense last season. They were slightly below the league average in passing yards allowed and number of interceptions. Pritchett isn't the flashiest player, but he's a speedy, rangy prospect who could help add some depth to the Seahawk secondary from the ledger of Auburn players in NFL Draft 2024.

Jaylin Simpson, S, Indianapolis Colts

Simpson was tabbed by the Colts late in the fifth round with the 164th overall pick. A solid defender at Auburn, Simpson started 23 games, starting part-time in 2021 and 2022 before claiming the full-time safety job in 2023. He had 116 tackles at Auburn and broke up 21 passes.

The Colts had the fifth-worst scoring defense in the NFL last year and play in a division full of talented young cornerbacks. At just five-foot-11 and barely 180 pounds, Simpson will be an undersized NFL safety. But he might fill in at nickle and corner. Indianapolis will certainly try to find a home for another standout from the Auburn players in NFL Draft 2024.

Auburn Tigers players selected in 2024 NFL Draft: Round 6

DJ James, CB, Seatte Seahawks

For the second time in two rounds, the Seahawks chose an Auburn Tigers cornerback, this time nabbing James with the 192nd overall pick.

James played for three seasons at Oregon before transferring to Auburn for the 2022 season. A three-year starter, he totaled 145 tackles and 29 passes broken up in his college career.

As discussed above, the Seahawks secondary has some concerns. Standing just under six-feet and weighing just over 180 pounds, James is speedy (4.42 second 40 yard dash) but slightly built. As with Pritchett, he's a true corner but could help with his ball skills and athleticism.

Auburn Tigers players selected in 2024 NFL Draft: Round 7

Justin Rogers, DT, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys took Justin Rogers midway through the seventh round of the draft with the 244th overall pick.

A three-year player at Kentucky, Rogers transferred to Auburn for 2023. At nearly six-foot-three and just under 330 pounds, Rogers is a stout specimen. He also had just 77 career tackles and ran a 5.53 second 40 yard dash.

Dallas finished in the middle of the pack last season in rushing yards allowed and runs per carry. His role in the NFL would be much like it was at Auburn. Rogers would be a lane clogger inside. He has better potential than his play has showed, and Dallas gambled a bet that they can help him unlock it in the NFL.

Marcus Harris, DT, Houston Texans

The Texans chose the second Auburn Tigers defensive tackle taken in a four-pick span in the seventh round, choosing Harris with the 247th overall pick.

A two-year player at Kansas, Harris started three seasons at Auburn. His 126 tackles included 31 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. His senior year included 11 TFLs and seven sacks.

Harris is a bit undersized at barely 300 pounds, but he's a 5.0-second 40-yard dash runner. His ability to get after passers will matter in the AFC South, and Harris could have a bigger immediate impact than the other members of the Auburn players in NFL Draft 2024 class.

Which Auburn Tigers players in the 2024 draft class are you looking to see next season? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.