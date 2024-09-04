"Auburn unranked? This is a sham!" "Mizzou is so good": CFB world reacts to latest AP Poll Top 25 Week 2 rankings

The AP Poll Top 25 has been released for Week 2 of the college football season and there was some significant movement. This was the first AP Poll released since the AP Preseason Poll last month.

As always, fans took to social media to discuss their feelings regarding the latest poll and how they believe things are not right, or just right:

"Mizzou is so good they gave us two spots in the top 10," one fan said.

"Umm Oregon need to be like 20" another fan commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"Bozos putting Miami behind loser teams like Oregon (barely beat an FCS team) and Michigan (1-possession game in the 4th quarter vs Fresno)–And Utah???? What a joke–it's ok, time will tell–My Canes will show those losers at the AP," one fan replied.

"Lmao a mid usc team beat a mid lsu team and they ranked 13th lol when they play someone actually decent they gonna get that a** whipped," another fan said.

There was a lot of movement from the AP Preseason Poll so fans certainly had plenty to discuss about with how the voters wound up choosing these rankings.

What teams just missed the cut for AP Poll Top 25 Week 2 rankings?

One of the more intriguing things of note was the teams that got votes but did not receive enough to make the list. There were a lot of teams on the chopping block not able to surpass the 134 points that the Clemson Tigers got to secure the 25th spot:

Texas A&M Aggies: 97

Boston College Eagles: 49

Boise State Broncos: 47

Iowa State Cyclones: 32

Memphis Tigers: 27

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 27

SMU Mustangs: 23

Washington Huskies: 20

Liberty Flames: 12

Vanderbilt Commodores: 8

Wisconsin Badgers: 8

Auburn Tigers: 8

Tulane Green Wave: 4

North Carolina Tar Heels: 4

UTSA Roadrunners: 3

Appalachian State Mountaineers: 3

Kentucky Wildcats: 2

West Virginia Mountaineers: 2

Arkansas Razorbacks: 2

UNLV Rebels: 1

Colorado Buffaloes: 1

The way the points work is that each voter for the AP Poll fills out their official list. The points start at 25 points for first place and decrease by one as the list continues throughout. This is also the way to break a tie in case teams are close to each other by the number of votes received.

What do you make of the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

