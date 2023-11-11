Auburn vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

Week 11 has an SEC battle as the Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are ready to battle it out.

The Tigers (5-4, 2-4 in SEC) are trying to get bowl eligible as they are on a two-game winning streak after a 31-15 road win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. The Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5) and are coming off a 39-36 overtime road victory on Saturday against the Florida Gators.

Auburn vs. Arkansas match details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Auburn vs. Arkansas betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Auburn Tigers +2.5 (-105) Over 48 (-112) +114 Arkansas Razorbacks -2.5 (-115) Under 48 (-108) -135

Auburn vs. Arkansas picks

The Auburn Tigers have been running the football at a great level throughout the season as they are 26th in the nation with 26th in the sport with 190.9 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Jarquez Hunter has been a solid player as he has 108 rushing attempts for 636 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) with seven rushing touchdowns. With consecutive games of 140+ rushing yards, the over will be the better play.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been struggling as they are 96th in college football with 203.3 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson has been doing well as he is 163-of-250 (65.2 completion percentage) for 1,802 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. With five interceptions in his last five games, expect over 0.5 interceptions here.

Auburn vs. Arkansas key injuries

Auburn

Defensive back Mosiah Nasili-Kite - Bicep (OUT)

Arkansas

Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong - Undisclosed (Probable)

Tight end Ty Washington - Shoulder (OUT)

Punter Devin Bale - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Rashod Dubinion - Personal (Questionable)

Tight end Luke Hasz - Shoulder (OUT)

Wide receiver Sam Mbake - Knee (OUT)

Auburn vs. Arkansas head-to-head

This Week 11 matchup will be the 33rd game between the Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers have a 19-12-1 all-time record, but the Razorbacks were able to pick up a 41-27 road win last season.

Auburn vs. Arkansas prediction

Auburn has proven to be the better team throughout the season and they are getting points here. When looking at the offense as of late, the Tigers are averaging 26.3 points in their last three games while the Razorbacks are scoring 20.8 points in their previous four games. KJ Jefferson is asked to do too much and that will cause Arkansas to lose the game outright.

Prediction: Auburn Tigers +2.5