Auburn vs. LSU prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NCAAF season 2023

In a battle between two Southeastern Conference teams, the Auburn Tigers will be on the road in Week 7 against the 22nd-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday evening.

Auburn is currently 3-2 (0-2) and is on a two-game losing streak after a 27-20 home loss against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 30. LSU is 4-2 (3-1) so far and are coming off a 49-39 road win on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers.

Auburn vs. LSU Match Details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2) vs. LSU Tigers (4-2, 3-1)

Date and Time: October 14, 2023, at 7:00 PM EST

Venue: Tiger Stadium

Auburn vs. LSU Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Auburn Tigers +11.5 (-110) Over 61 (-110) +310 LSU Tigers -11.5 (-110) Under 61 (-110) -395

Auburn vs. LSU Picks

The Auburn Tigers are an outstanding running team, as they are averaging 202 rushing yards per game this season.

Their leading rusher is junior running back Jarquez Hunter, who has been doing well and is getting touches with a season-high 19 carries in his last game and has found the end zone in two of his previous three games. Expect Hunter to get into the end zone once again in this game.

The LSU Tigers have been doing extremely well passing the football, as they are seventh in college football with 337.7 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for seven touchdowns in his last two games without an interception. Expect him to throw for a minimum of three touchdowns while also running for another in this matchup.

Auburn vs. LSU Key Injuries

Auburn

Wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Damari Alston - Shoulder (Doubtful)

Wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite - Bicep (OUT)

Cornerback Keionte Scott - Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker Austin Keys - Thumb (OUT)

LSU

Wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. - Undisclosed (Doubtful)

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson - Hamstring (Probable)

Cornerback Darian Chestnut - Personal (OUT)

Running back Armoni Goodwin - Undisclosed (OUT)

Safety Greg Brooks Jr. - Head (OUT)

Cornerback JK Jackson - Leg (OUT)

Auburn vs. LSU Head to Head

This is the 58th game between the two SEC foes and this should be interesting as the battle has been close to one another.

LSU holds a 32-24-1 record against Auburn and this game happens annually. LSU picked up a 21-17 road win last season.

Auburn vs. LSU Prediction

These two programs are on completely different levels, as LSU is far and away the better team.

Jayden Daniels has been one of the Heisman Trophy candidates and the connection between him and wide receiver Malik Nabers should be a dynamic duo. LSU is 3-3 against the spread this season so go with them once again to cover the spread here.

Prediction: LSU Tigers -11.5