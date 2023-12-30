Auburn vs Maryland Injury Report ahead of Music City Bowl 2023: Updates on Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Ryan Manning and more

Auburn and Maryland are looking to end the 2023 college football season on a high note by securing a win in the Music City Bowl. The matchup is set to take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Tigers ended the regular season with a 6-6 record, notably losing the final game to Alabama through a final-minute touchdown. The Terrapins, on the other hand, concluded the season with a 7-5 record, marking a third consecutive winning season under Mike Locksley.

Ahead of the Music City Bowl, let’s examine the injury situation for both teams.

Auburn football injury report

#1, Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Mosiah Nasili-Kite suffered a torn bicep early in October in the game against Georgia. The defensive lineman was ruled out for the rest of the season and won't get the chance to play against his former team in the Music City Bowl.

Nasili-Kite transferred to Auburn from Maryland ahead of the 2023 college football season. He notably registered 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in the previous year for the Terrapins. He also accumulated 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks in 2021.

Maryland football injury report

#1, Ryan Manning, WR

Ryan Manning is currently dealing with an undisclosed ailment and remains a doubt for the Music City Bowl. The freshman wide receiver recorded two receptions for 18 yards in the only game he played for the Terrapins this season, against Towson.

#2, Thomas McCluskey, TE

Thomas McCluskey is currently unavailable due to an undisclosed issue. According to reports, he is expected to be out of action for an extended period. The freshman tight end won’t be suited for the Music City Bowl.

#3, Ricardo Cooper Jr., WR

Ricrado Cooper Jr. is currently sidelined from the Maryland team due to an undisclosed injury. As of now, a specific timetable for his return has not been determined, which means he won’t be available for the Music City Bowl matchup against Auburn.

#4, Leon Haughton Jr., WR

Leon Haughton Jr. sustained an unspecified injury early in November and has been out of action ever since. He won’t be available for the Music City Bowl as there is uncertainty regarding when he will be able to return to action.

#5, Neeo Avery, LB

Neoo Avery will also not be playing in the Music City Bowl. The linebacker has been sidelined since October due to an unspecified injury. The Terrapins haven’t given an update regarding when he will be available to return.

