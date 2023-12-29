Auburn vs Maryland Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 30 | Music City Bowl

The Auburn Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (6-6) were barely bowl eligible and ended the regular season on a two-game losing streak after a 27-24 home loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Terrapins (7-5), meanwhile, were able to end the regular season on the right note as they picked up a 42-24 road victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Auburn vs. Maryland: Game Details

Matchup: Auburn Tigers (6-6) vs Maryland Terrapins (7-5)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Auburn vs Maryland: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Maryland Terrapins +6.5 (-108) Over 47.5 (-108) +210 Auburn Tigers -6.5 (-112) Under 47.5 (-112) -258

Auburn vs Maryland: Picks

The Auburn Tigers have been one of the best rushing teams in the entire nation. They ended the regular season ranked 16th in the sport with 198.4 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Jarquez Hunter has played well as he has 146 rushing attempts for 865 yards (5.9 yards per carry) with seven rushing touchdowns. He has run for less than 100 yards in his last two games so go with the under on his rushing yards.

The Maryland Terrapins have been a poor rushing program as their 108.9 rushing yards per game puts them in 116th place. Sophomore running back Roman Hemby played decently well as he has 135 carries for 663 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns. With just 50.0 rushing yards in his last five games, go with the under in this game as well.

Auburn vs. Maryland: Head-to-head

This will be the fourth game all-time between the Auburn Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins, with the Tigers holding a 2-1 series lead. These teams have not met since Nov. 1983, so there has been a sizable gap between these games.

Players Unavailable

With bowl games, each side will have players sit out because of the NFL draft, injuries or the transfer portal, and the Liberty Bowl will be no different.

Auburn

Marquise Gilbert, S (Transfer Portal)

Tyler Fromm, TE (Transfer Portal)

Stephen Sings, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Omari Kelly, WR (Transfer Portal)

Jyaire Shorter, WR (Transfer Portal)

Malcolm Johnson Jr., WR (Transfer Portal)

Stephen Johnson, DL (Transfer Portal)

Enyce Sledge, DL (Transfer Portal)

Austin Auberry, CB (Transfer Portal)

Ja'Varrius Johnson, WR (Transfer Portal)

Robby Ashford, QB (Transfer Portal)

Mosiah Nasili-Kite, DL (Bicep)

Maryland

Thomas McCluskey, TE (Undisclosed)

Ricardo Cooper Jr., WR (Undisclosed)

Leon Haughton Jr., WR (Undisclosed)

Neeo Avery, LB (Undisclosed)

Nolan Ray, RB (Undisclosed)

Josh Richards, WR (Undisclosed)

Dylan Gooden, LB (Undisclosed)

Deandre Duffus, OL (Undisclosed)

Sean Williams, WR (Undisclosed)

Leron Husbands, TE (Undisclosed)

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB (Opt Out)

Gavin Gibson, CB (Transfer Portal)

Corey Coley Jr., CB (Transfer Portal)

Ja'Kavion Nonar, OT (Transfer Portal)

Rico Walker, TE (Transfer Portal)

Jaishawn Barham, LB (Transfer Portal)

Corey Dyches, TE (Transfer Portal)

Tamarcus Cooley, DB (Transfer Portal)

Kobi Thomas, LB (Transfer Portal)

Riyad Wilmot, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Ramon Brown, RB (Transfer Portal)

Tyrese Chambers, WR (Transfer Portal)

Maryland vs Auburn: Prediction

The Maryland Terrapins will see multiple significant players miss this game and have not done well running the football. The Tigers thus seem to be in an advantageous position and it definitely helps when they open at a two-point favorite to now be sitting at 6.5-point favorites. All in all, go with the Auburn Tigers to cover the spread.

Prediction: Auburn Tigers -6.5

