Auburn vs. Vanderbilt prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

Two SEC foes face off in Week 10 action on Saturday afternoon as the Auburn Tigers square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers are playing decently (4-4, 1-4 in SEC) and are coming off a 27-13 home win on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Commodores (2-7, 0-5), meanwhile, are riding a seven-game losing streak after a 33-7 road loss against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Auburn vs Vanderbilt Match Details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers (4-4, 1-4) vs. Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5)

Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023, at 4 p.m. EST

Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Auburn vs Vanderbilt Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Auburn Tigers -12.5 (-108) Over 49 (-110) Vanderbilt Commodores +12.5 (-112) Under 49 (-110)

Auburn vs Vanderbilt Picks

The Tigers have been an excellent rushing offense this season, as they're ranked 30th in college football with 186.0 rushing yards per game.

Running back junior Jarquez Hunter has been doing well, as he has 89 carries for 453 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and five rushing touchdowns as well as nine receptions for 91 yards (10.1 yards per catch). He's coming off a 144-yard performance last week and should hit the over in his rushing yards once again.

The Commodores, meanwhile, have been an average offensive team throwing the football, as they rank 57th with 242.9 passing yards per game. Quarterback sophomore AJ Swann is listed as questionable with an elbow injury.

However, he has been doing pretty well with 93-of-173 (53.8 completion percentage) for 1,290 yards with 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He has not played since Sept. 23, but if he plays, go with the over in his passing yards.

Auburn vs Vanderbilt Key Injuries

Auburn

Defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite - Bicep (OUT)

Vanderbilt

Quarterback AJ Swann - Elbow (Questionable)

Cornerback BJ Anderson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker CJ Taylor - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Gamarion Carter - Lower Body (OUT)

Wide receiver Ezra McAllister - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Junior Uzebu - Lower Body (OUT)

Tight end Josh Palmer - Back (OUT)

Tight end Cole Spence - Knee (OUT)

Auburn vs Vanderbilt Head-to-Head

The Tigers and the Commodores have faced off 43 times before and have a 21-21-1 record. They have not faced off since 2016, when Auburn picked up a 23-16 home win.

Auburn vs Vanderbilt Prediction

There is an obvious difference between the Tigers and the Commodores. Vanderbilt is averaging 14.7 points in their last three games, while Auburn is scoring 24 points in their previous two.

The Tigers should dominate running the ball and control proceedings, so go with the Tigers to cover the spread .

Prediction: Auburn Tigers -12.5