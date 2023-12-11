B.J. Allen Jr. Transfer Portal: Landing spots for Texas Safety feat. Arkansas and more 

Last week, the Texas Longhorns defensive back, B.J. Allen Jr. announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

Allen is an all-state, All-American, four-star prospect out of Aledo and was considered the No. 119 overall prospect in the class of 2022 according to On3.

He has been with the Longhorns for two seasons but did not play at all last season due to his decision to take a redshirt. This year, he did not fare much better, only seeing action in two games, playing two snaps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

His brother, four-star cornerback prospect, Jaden Allen, also from Aledo, de-committed from Texas earlier this year and reopened his recruitment, after which he received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

So, which are the likeliest landing spots for the Texas defensive back?

Expand Tweet

Likely landing spots for B.J. Allen

#3. Ohio State

One of the programs that heavily recruited B.J. Allen was the Ohio State Buckeyes when he was a highly ranked prospect at Aledo High School, so a move to Ryan Day's side could appeal to the defensive back.

The speculation linking him to the Buckeyes has been sparse but concrete on CFB transfer portal accounts.

#2. North Texas

B.J. Allen confirmed that he had received an offer from the North Texas Mean Green of the American Athletic Conference, a team that finished the just concluded season 5-7.

He tweeted his appreciation at the offer from North Texas on X with the caption:

"Blessed to receive an offer from North Texas meangreen."

Expand Tweet

#1 Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been linked to both B.J. Allen and Jalen Catalon, who were both safeties for the Texas Longhorns.

Jaden Allen is the younger brother of B.J. Allen. After de-committing from Texas, he opted to join the Razorbacks. While that by itself does not make it a concrete link between the two parties, it's a viable destination for the defensive back.

Sports Deck linked Sam Pittman's Razorbacks to both Jalen Catalon, who played for them before, and BJ Allen as depth options in their secondary department.

After the news of his entry into the transfer portal broke, his younger brother, Jaden Allen who was a much sought-after recruit, reacted with glee, tweeting:

"Yeeesss sirrrr!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Wherever he ends up, B.J Allen will hope to kickstart his college football career after a series of false starts over the years.