Baby Gronk is back in the news. The internet sensation has announced a new football program he wants to join when his college career starts. This time, he has announced his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The 11-year-old has become a football celebrity and has amassed over 3,000,000 followers on social media. He recently went viral for his photograph with LSU gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne. But his commitment to Texas A&M didn't go well with some fans.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The college football world trolled the football celebrity heavily on X.

This fan wants Baby Gronk to delete the tweet.

Expand Tweet

A Texas A&M fan rejected Baby Gronk.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said this about the football celeb’s commitment.

Expand Tweet

This fan shot two birds with one stone, trolling both Baby Gronk and Texas A&M in a single statement.

Expand Tweet

These fans had a direct message to Baby Gronk's parents.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This fan wants him to follow in the footsteps of the real Gronk.

Expand Tweet

Another fan is happy for the Aggies, although sarcastically.

Expand Tweet

This fan blamed the NIL for everything that is going on.

Expand Tweet

Madden San Miguel got his nickname due to his above-average build like NFL legend Rob Gronkowski. The marketing of the social media influencer is in the hands of the boy’s father, Jake San Miguel, who is adamant that the kid’s size has nothing to do with his apparent football prowess.

The man behind the Baby Gronk phenomenon

Baby Gronk’s father, Jake San Miguel, has already revealed that every move, as far as content on social media is concerned, is planned meticulously. His contacts in the marketing world have enabled him to take the boy to visit over 20 football programs. And the ultimate aim of this marketing barrage is to take Madden to the NFL in the future.

But using an 11-year-old kid has made the real Gronk uncomfortable. In June, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said that the schtick is awkward.

“It's too far,” Gronkowski said.

As it doesn't look like the campaign to take the junior San Miguel to the NFL is going to stop anytime soon, is it all game or is it taking it too far, as Gronk felt?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season