"Back where he belongs": Michigan fans celebrate Biff Poggi's return to Wolverines for 2025 season

Biff Poggi is back with the Michigan Wolverines in an official role for the 2025 season. Poggi, who was Michigan’s associate head coach under Jim Harbaugh in 2021-22, previously worked as an analyst for the team in 2016. His return strengthens Sherrone Moore’s coaching staff, though his exact role hasn't been announced yet.

Poggi most recently served as the head coach of the Charlotte 49ers, where he went 6-16 over two seasons before being dismissed. His return was first reported by Alejandro Zúñiga of 247Sports and later confirmed by Clayton Sayfie of On3. Michigan fans are celebrating the move, with one writing:

"Back where he belongs."

“Home,” another wrote.

“Thanks for the memories at Charlotte coach now go beat the Buckeyes,” one wrote.

“I’m a Biff, I’m a Biff, oh the Biff is back,” a fan wrote.

“Huge news!! Welcome back coach!” another wrote.

“We already knew this but welcome home,” one wrote.

Before rejoining Michigan in 2021, Poggi led Saint Frances Academy in Maryland from 2017-2020 and spent years coaching at the Gilman School. His extensive experience and deep ties to the Wolverines make him a valuable addition to Moore’s staff.

Biff Poggi played a pivotal role in Michigan’s resurgence

Biff Poggi played a pivotal role in Michigan’s resurgence under Jim Harbaugh, earning a reputation as his “right-hand man.” He helped shape the Wolverines’ culture and was instrumental in recruiting top talent from the DMV area, including Derrick Moore.

After being fired by Charlotte in Nov. 2024, Poggi returned to Ann Arbor, fueling speculation about his role in the program. He had previously defended Michigan and Harbaugh during the 2023 sign-stealing scandal. Now, he is expected to serve as a trusted advisor to Sherrone Moore, helping with roster decisions and in-game management.

Biff Poggi launched his coaching career as an assistant at The Citadel in 1987. He then spent nearly three decades at the Gilman School in Maryland, serving in multiple roles from 1988 to 2015.

