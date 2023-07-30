"Barn Cheatin" "What an amazing job" Auburn fans react to 5-star WR Perry Thompson's commitment news

Wide receiver Perry Thompson has a new place to call home as he flipped from Alabama and now will be with Auburn.

The Perry Thompson commitment to Auburn football is a big step for the program as it proved its dominance.

As you can see in the tweet, Perry Thompson gave his reasoning for changing his collegiate commitment.

"I can go build that legacy at Auburn. I can be someone that helps turn things around and be the guy for the program."

Fans were shocked about the commit flip on Twitter and there were all types of reactions from excited to upset and everything in between:

Matt 🐘 @MelonMatt93 Lol yeah go ahead. Ain’t even tripping about the flip more so how you did it. Go ahead and go to the barn. twitter.com/chadsimmons_/s…

Jake Crain @JakeCrain_ PERRY THOMPSON JUST FLIPPED TO AUBURN LIVE ON IG.



What an amazing job by this Auburn staff.

The Class of 2024 wide receiver made the announcement on an Instagram Live on Saturday along with Auburn coach Hugh Freeze by his side.

Is Perry Thompson going to change life for the Auburn Tigers?

The Auburn Tigers have been struggling to get to the top of the Southeastern Conference as of late. Hugh Freeze is entering his first season with the Tigers and should be able to do well with a bigger program.

Auburn is dealing with a lot of change and with Freeze trying to create the culture for the program, having impactful players that want to be there is incredible.

It is not every day that one of the best wide receivers in the recruiting class is going to want to leave the Alabama Crimson Tide and commit to another SEC program.

What should we expect from Auburn this season?

The LSU Tigers were able to change things and have incredible success in the first year of head coach Brian Kelly's tenure. However, this was quite unexpected as Auburn was 5-7 in 2022.

We discussed how Hugh Freeze is an excellent head coach and wins at every place he has called home. The only issue is that the talent is not really there, especially compared to the rest of the SEC.

They will have Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne under center and should be competitive. However, they have a tough 2023 schedule with games against the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers just to name a few.

This will be a good first step for the program and shows that Auburn can still attract solid players.