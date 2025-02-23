Baylor returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Dave Aranda's squad

The Baylor Bears rebounded from a 2-4 start to the 2024 season, finishing with a respectable 8-5 record and a Texas Bowl loss to the LSU Tigers. In 2025, Dave Aranda’s group hopes to compete for the Big 12 championship.

After a 3-9 season in 2023, Aranda faced pressure to turn things around last year. The Bears had a young team that should benefit from another year of experience this season.

One positive for Baylor is that most of its top performers from 2024 are returning with high expectations. Here are five key players to watch in Waco this season.

Top 5 players returning to the Baylor Bears in the 2025 season

Keaton Thomas is a tackling machine for Baylor. - Source: Imagn

#5. Michael Trigg, Tight End

A physical tight end, Michael Trigg has found his footing at Baylor. After spending one year at USC and two at Ole Miss, Trigg had a solid first season in Waco, catching 30 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

He should be an integral part of the Bears' offense in 2025. His frame is ideal, and with further refinement in his technique, he could become one of the top players at his position in the conference.

#4. Bryson Washington, Running Back

Bryson Washington was a pleasant surprise as a freshman. He rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns while also catching 22 passes for 217 yards and a score. With a year of experience in the system, he could be an even bigger factor for Baylor next season.

The running back ran for over 190 yards twice in the season, including a 192-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 37-34 win over TCU.

#3. Sawyer Robertson, Quarterback

The Lubbock, Texas native had an explosive first full season as a starter at Baylor. Sawyer Robertson passed for 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight picks, keeping the Baylor offense on track, especially late in the year.

Former Auburn quarterback Walker White joined the team via the transfer portal, but Robertson is expected to retain the starting job for his senior season.

#2. Keaton Thomas, Linebacker

Despite the Bears' struggles on defense in 2025, Keaton Thomas was among the top defensive players in the nation in 2024. The first-team All-Big 12 selection led the team with 106 tackles in his redshirt sophomore season. He added 2.5 sacks and an interception, which he returned to the end zone.

If Dave Aranda's team is to take the next step and contend for a CFP spot, they will need another top performance from Thomas in 2025. He has the tools to remain one of the top defenders in the country.

#1. Josh Cameron, Wide Receiver

After leading the Bears in receiving and becoming one of the most dangerous punt returners, Josh Cameron should be in for an increased role in 2025. Cameron was named All-American as a punt returner after averaging 20.71 yards per return. While he didn’t score on special teams, he did sway the field position for Baylor in several games.

As a receiver, Cameron caught 52 passes for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns. With other top receivers graduating, he could see an expanded role in 2025. His rapport with Sawyer Robertson could determine Baylor’s success in 2025.

