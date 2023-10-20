Baylor vs. Cincinnati prediction, odds and picks - October 21 | NCAAF season 2023

Week 8 of the NCAAF season will see an interesting Big 12 Conference game between the Baylor Bears and Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bears are struggling at the moment (2-4, 1-2 in Big 12) and enter this game on the back of a 39-14 home loss on Oct. 7 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bearcats also have not been doing well (2-4, 0-3). They are currently on a four-game losing streak after a 40-10 home loss on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears (2-4, 1-2) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4, 0-3)

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Nippert Stadium

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Baylor Bears +3.5 (-110) Over 50.5 (-110) +150 Cincinnati Bearcats -3.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110) -180

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Picks

The Bears have been an excellent passing offense throughout the season and are currently 33rd in college football with 279.5 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Blake Shapen has been doing well as he is 64-of-103 (62.1 completion percentage) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He has thrown for 290+ yards in all three games this season so go with him to get over his passing yards in this game.

The Bearcats, meanwhile, have been one of the top rushing teams in the sport as they are 17th in college football with 202.7 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Corey Kiner has ben playing extremely well and has 87 carries for 434 yards (5.0 yards per attempt) with a pair of rushing touchdowns. He is averaging 14.8 attempts in his previous five games, so expect him to reach the over on his rushing total as he will get the touches.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Key Injuries

Baylor

Linebacker Mike Smith Jr. - Knee (OUT)

Cincinnati

Running back Ryan Montgomery - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Head to Head

This is going to be an interesting game to dissect because this is actually the first-ever meeting between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Prediction

The difference in this game is going to be depending on the defensive side of things. Over their last three games, the Bears have allowed 37.3 points per game while the Bearcats have given up 29.0 per game in their last four outings.

Blake Shapen is not finding the endzone often and that could have a role to play in this game. Baylor is allowing 184.3 rushing yards per game and Cincinnati will likely run the ball well against them.

Prediction: Cincinnati Bearcats -3.5