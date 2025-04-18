Bert Auburn transfer portal predictions: Top 3 landing spots for Texas' all-time leading scorer

Bert Auburn, the Texas Longhorns' all-time leading scorer, is officially on the move. After a rough 2024 season, Auburn announced that he is entering the transfer portal. On Thursday, he posted about his decision on X (formerly Twitter), thanking Longhorns Nation.
"Thank you Texas. Through all the ups and downs, these have been some of the best years. It’s been an honor to be a Longhorn! I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining."
A shaky 64% field goal conversion rate in 2024, including four critical misses in the postseason, has opened the door for a change of scenery. So, where might Auburn land next? Here are the top landing spots.
Top 3 landing spots for Bert Auburn
1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Marcus Freeman’s squad struggled in 2024 with a brutal 55.56% field goal conversion rate. Backup kicker Zac Yoakam is already in the portal, and Auburn may have a clear path to take over the role.
2. Auburn Tigers
Hugh Freeze’s team is another strong contender. They finished last in the SEC in field goal percentage at 54.6% and need consistency to bounce back from a 5-7 season.
3. UCF Knights:
The team from Central Florida had one of the lowest field goal conversion rates at 53.85%. Additionally, in October 2024, UCF kicker Colton Boomer announced his commitment to Boise State. The Knights could offer Auburn a perfect opportunity to bounce back in the Big 12.
Bert Auburn's career so far
Auburn, originally from Austin, Texas, began his journey as a walk-on in 2020. He made his collegiate debut in Texas’ victory over Rice. Over the past few years, he became one of the most reliable players for coach Steve Sarkisian.
The Texas native made 66 field goals and a perfect 178 extra points in his Longhorns career. The 2023 season was a standout for the kicker, as he went 29-for-35, made all 56 extra points, and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.
