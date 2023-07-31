Best college football uniforms 2023: Ranking fresh fits, helmets from best to worst, feat. Florida State, Georgia, LSU, and more

Some of the best college football uniforms in 2023 have been unveiled throughout the offseason, to the point that it is difficult to make this list. From incredible, flashy looks to iconic jerseys that continue to dominate the world of college football, there are so many to put up against one another.

Today, we break down the five best uniforms heading into the 2023 college football season and explain why they deserve to be on this list.

5. Colorado State Rams

The Colorado State Rams have a cool uniform with a green jersey and yellow pants. Even the white jerseys look similar to the New York Jets jerseys. and that could be some of the cool factor being there. The helmet with the ram horns on the sides makes it look awesome and is one of the best looks.

4. LSU Tigers

There are not many uniforms that are better than the LSU Tigers jerseys. They have the incredible purple jerseys that make the Tigers stand out from the competition.

The purple and yellow colors are a unique combination and look incredible on the television screen, so they definitely deserve some credit on the best college football uniforms.

3. Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have an awesome look, and maybe it is the success of the program, but the jerseys are some of the best in the game. There is a lot of awesome looks, from a simplistic jersey as the Bulldog red jersey and helmets to the simple 'G' logo on the helmet.

2. UCF Knights

The UCF Knights are new to the Big 12 and there is a lot of excitement around the program. They have made some altercations to one of the best college football uniforms in 2023, as they have new numbers, black cuffs, pegasus sleeves, a new font for their names, and added three stars to the pants.

Having the all-black jerseys make the program feel sleek and looks intimidating. The gold helmet combination also adds a lot of prestige to the uniform, making them almost look like gladiators.

Best college football uniforms 2023: Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles have an incredible look with the red jersey and yellow pants. The jersey just looks incredibly professional and with the blacked-out visor, things are just incredibly appealing.

With the rumors swirling around Florida State, one thing is for certain: they have the best college football uniforms 2023.