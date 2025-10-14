“Best day of my life”: Nick Saban’s daughter gets excited as Taylor Swift announces release date of The Eras Tour: The Final Show docuseries

Kristen Saban, the adopted daughter of seven-time national champion coach Nick Saban, expressed excitement when she learned on social media about the release date of Taylor Swift's six-episode docuseries &quot;The End of an Era.&quot;A dedicated &quot;Swiftie,&quot; Kristen Saban saw an Instagram post by the American singer-songwriter about the first two episodes of the docuseries, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on December 12. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSaban posted the short clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote a caption that said:&quot;This is the best day of my life honestly.&quot;Kristen Saban's Instagram story was picked up by a college football fan, who also posted it on her X account.The docuseries will also broadcast what took place during &quot;The Eras Tour | The Final Show.&quot; The concert will also feature the entire Tortured Poets Department set.Taylor Swift's original Instagram post about the docuseries has garnered about 3.6 million likes as of this writing.The concert tour of the 14-time Grammy Award winner generated over $2 billion in ticket sales, becoming the highest-grossing tour in history. Its film version, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” also became the highest-grossing concert movie ever, earning $261.6 million worldwide.Also Read: &quot;Is Kalen DeBoer happy at Alabama&quot;: CFB insider throws names of Big Ten, SEC coaches as replacement of James Franklin at Penn StateKristen Saban has continued to be a vocal Alabama fan even if her father isn't on the sidelinesAside from being a die-hard &quot;Swiftie,&quot; Kristen Saban has occasionally commented on Alabama's games even though his father is retired. In the Crimson Tide's 30-14 win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 4, Kristen posted a short message on Instagram before the clash.&quot;If we play our game, it won’t be close 👀,&quot; she posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post showed how she expects the game to end when the 2025 edition of the team plays to its full potential against the Commodores. It also meant as an indirect sign of approval to the team now handled by coach Kalen DeBoer.Kristen Saban will continue to be one of Alabama's powerful voices on the sidelines. Her presence is very welcome in the final stretch of the Crimson Tide's campaign this season as they aim to reach the college football playoffs and possibly the national championship game.Read more: Kalen DeBoer highlights Ryan Williams' traits apart from on-field skillset that make him &quot;special&quot;