Best Senior Bowl performances: 3 players who stood out during the highly anticipated showdown

The Senior Bowl was played on Saturday with the American Team defeating the National Team, 22-19. The Senior Bowl is a college football All-Star event that gives top draft-eligible players to play in front of NFL teams and meet with them ahead of the draft.

In the event, several players boosted their draft stock, but here are three players who stood out.

3 players who stood out at Senior Bowl

#1. Jack Bech, WR

Jack Bech was named MVP of the Senior Bowl as he helped boost his draft stock.

The receiver caught a walk-off touchdown with the American team trailing 19-16, and he also collected the game-winning touchdown on the final play.

"He's truly the MVP of the week," American Team coach Bubba Ventrone said of Bech, via SeniorBowl.com. "Not only did he perform at an extremely high level every day, he's an incredible person. He's tough. Whoever gets that kid is lucky, extremely lucky to get him on their team."

Bech finished the game with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Bech's performance also comes a month after his brother Tiger was tragically killed in the New Orleans attack on New Year's Eve.

#2. Taylor Elgersma, QB

Taylor Elgersma was a relative unknown in the Senior Bowl. The quarterback was Canadian and played college football at Laurier, Waterloo, Ontario.

In his college career, he was playing the Canadian rules, so three downs and a bigger ball. So, this was his first time playing American rules and he put his name on the radar to be selected.

He completed a beautiful 43-yard pass that resulted in a field goal.

Elgersma won the Hec Creighton Trophy which is the Heisman Trophy for Canadian college football.

#3. Sai'vion Jones, DL

Sai'Vion Jones had a solid Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

Sai'Vion Jones had a good Senior Bowl. The defensive lineman had a couple of tackles for loss, as well as a few missed sacks, as he was able to beat the offensive linemen multiple times.

Jones is projected to be a mid-round pick, but his performance in the Senior Bowl could boost that.

