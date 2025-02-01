“Better than Ward and Sanders”: Fans left excited after Senior Bowl ramps up Jaxson Dart’s NFL stock

Jaxson Dart was the Ole Miss Rebels starting quarterback for three seasons and leaves as one of the better QBs in the school's modern history. Dart is now working hard to prove that he deserves to be taken off the draft board on Day 1.

Dart's first task will be to show out at the Senior Bowl, and he's doing just that. His performance led NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky to tip him for the first round of April's draft, and college football fans seem to agree.

"Yes, he should anyway. He will be better than Ward and Sanders in the NFL," one fan said.

A fan added,

"Yes… 3 QBs will go R1 and he’s one do them"

"He’s going to be the best QB in the draft," another said.

However, not all fans were as optimistic:

A fan said,

"Maybe third round should be 4th."

A fan added,

"Early/Mid second round pick."

"No," a fan said.

How did Jaxson Dart perform in 2024?

Jaxson Dart entered the 2024 season knowing it would be his last at the collegiate level. He proceeded to show out with the Rebels.

Dart completed 69.3% of his passes for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He carried the ball 124 times for 495 yards and three TDs in 13 games. Dart ended the season with an 86.3 quarterback rating, the country's fourth-best quarterback.

Dart was instrumental in the Rebels' beating of the Duke Blue Devils in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. He recorded 404 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, earning him MVP honors in the game.

Will Jaxson Dart be a first-round pick?

Some quarterbacks improve their draft stock every season after excelling at Bowl games, all-star events, Pro Days and the NFL Scouting Combine. Jaxson Dart might be this season's rising quarterback.

Dart enjoyed a solid but unspectacular college football career. He started with the USC Trojans but ended with a three-year stint with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Scouts have praised Dart for his arm strength, decent athletic ability and natural skill in throwing the ball in motion. However, there are concerns about his throwing mechanics and that he did not play in a pro-style offense at Ole Miss.

Scouts see him as a Day 2 talent, but don't be surprised if this buzz gets him off the board in the first round in April.

