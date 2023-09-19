Big 12 college football Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 4 - College Football 2023 Season

The Big 12 Conference has a lot of compelling upcoming games. There are eight different games to discuss out of the Big 12 college football schedule on the Week 4 slate. Let's break down each game and figure out the predictions.

Big 12 Football Picks for Week 4

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Team Spread Total Oklahoma -14 (-112) Over 61 (-108) Cincinnati +14 (-108) Under 61 (-112)

16th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will be on the road as they take on the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Sooners have looked like a juggernaut thus far as they are averaging 55.7 points on 534 total yards per game. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is tied for fourth in the nation with 11 touchdown passes, so expect the Sooners to dominate here. Pick: Oklahoma -14

SMU Mustangs vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Team Spread Total SMU +6.5 (-112) Over 63.5 (-110) TCU -6.5 (-108) Under 63.5 (-110)

The SMU Mustangs head to Amon G. Carter Stadium to battle with the TCU Horned Frogs in non-conference play. These teams are going to play good defense in this matchup and limit the scoring opportunities. Expect the running game to be non-existent, so take the under here. Pick: Under 63.5 Points

BYU Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Team Spread Total BYU +9.5 (-110) Over 55 (-110) Kansas -9.5 (-110) Under 55 (-110)

It will be a battle of the undefeated teams when the BYU Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks square off. The difference is going to be the defense as the Cougars are giving up 15.7 points per game while the Jayhawks are allowing 21.3 points per game. Expect Kedon Slovis to do well under center to keep this game close. Pick: BYU +9.5

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Team Spread Total Texas Tech -6 (-112) Over 55 (-110) West Virginia +6 (-108) Under 55 (-110)

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are on the road as they battle against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Red Raiders offense has shown that they can score the ball well as their two losses were both one-possession games. Expect the Mountaineers not to be able to keep up with a strong offensive team like the Red Raiders. Pick: Texas Tech -6

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Hawkeyes

Team Spread Total Oklahoma State +3.5 (-108) Over 36.5 (-112) Iowa State -3.5 (-112) Under 36.5 (-108)

The 2-1 Oklahoma State Cowboys to battle against the 1-2 Iowa State Hawkeyes. These teams have been playing similarly thus far but the Oklahoma State running game is keeping the team afloat with struggling quarterback play. Expect the Cowboys to cover the spread and keep the game close. Pick: Oklahoma State +3.5

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs. Houston Cougars

Team Spread Total Sam Houston +12.5 (-110) Over 38 (-108) Houston -12.5 (-110) Under 38 (-112)

Two teams struggling out of the gates — the Sam Houston Bearkats and the Houston Cougars — are set to face off against each other. The difference is quarterback Keegan Shoemaker, who has been atrocious with zero touchdowns to three interceptions. Even with the off week for the Bearkats, the Cougars are the better team in this matchup. Pick: Houston -12.5

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Team Spread Total Texas -15 (-110) Over 51.5 (-108) Baylor +15 (-110) Under 51.5 (-112)

Third-ranked Texas Longhorns will battle it out against the Baylor Bears in Big 12 action. The Longhorns have been dominant as quarterback Quinn Ewers has an 8:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and their defense has been a bit better. Go with the Longhorns to pick up a win here. Pick: Texas -15

UCF Knights vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Team Spread Total UCF +6.5 (-110) Over 54.5 (-110) Kansas State -6.5 (-110) Under 54.5 (-110)

Two strong teams will face off inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium as the UCF Knights and the Kansas State Wildcats play this week. Their offenses have been incredible, with the UCF averaging 617.7 total yards per game and the Kansas State averaging 464.3 total yards per game. Expect points to be flying throughout the game and the over to be the best play. Pick: Over 54.5 Points