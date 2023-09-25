Big 12 College Football Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 5 - College Football 2023 Season

The Big 12 Conference does not have too many games this week and is in fact spanning over the course of a few days. The conference has some intriguing games on the slate with three ranked teams in action. Let's take a deeper dive into each game on the Big 12 Week 5 slate and discuss which side we should be betting on.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars

Team Spread Total Moneyline Cincinnati +3 (-120) Over 50 (-110) +120 BYU -3 (+100) Under 50 (-110) -142

On Friday night, the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2, 0-1) will be on the road as they battle against the BYU Cougars (3-1, 0-1) inside LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Bearcats have been turning the ball over a little too much as quarterback Emory Jones has five interceptions on 124 pass attempts thus far.

BYU is a pass-heavy offense as well so the Bearcats can focus on the pass-defense. Two teams with obvious flaws mean the under should happen as the defenses will force that flaw to be shining through. PICK: Under 50 Points

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns

Team Spread Total Moneyline Kansas +17 (-110) Over 62 (-110) +625 Texas -17 (-110) Under 62 (-110) -950

The 24th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0) will be heading on the road against the third-ranked Texas Longhorns (4-0, 1-0) in a battle of undefeated programs. These teams are both very similar statistically but the quality of opponents shows Texas dominating. However, 17 points feel like a little too much so go with Kansas to cover. PICK: Kansas +17

Houston Cougars vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Team Spread Total Moneyline Houston +9.5 (-110) Over 54.5 (-110) +285 Texas Tech -9.5 (-110) Under 54.5 (-110) -360

The Houston Cougars (2-2, 0-1) are on the road to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3, 0-1) for Big 12 action. Texas Tech's defense allowed 20 points last week to the West Virginia Mountaineers so they should be able to limit a decent offensive team like Houston. Take the under in this game as these teams should not score as much as the sportsbooks expect here. PICK: Under 54.5

Baylor Bears vs. UCF Knights

Team Spread Total Moneyline Baylor +13 (-110) Over 56 (-110) +380 UCF -13 (-110) Under 56 (-110) -500

The Baylor Bears (1-3, 0-1) are going to be traveling to take on the UCF Knights (3-1, 0-1) and will square off. Baylor's quarterback Sawyer Robertson has been awful with just one touchdown to four interceptions on the season. UCF should dominate in this game and cover the spread at home. PICK: UCF Knights -13

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Team Spread Total Moneyline Iowa State +20 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) +900 Oklahoma -20 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) -1600

The Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 1-0) are on the road this week as they take on the 14th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 1-0) in this Week 5 matchup. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been one of the best offensive players throughout college football as he is 92-of-118 for 1,227 yards with 12 touchdown passes to one interception. Expect Oklahoma to score early and often to cover the spread. PICK: Oklahoma -20

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Team Spread Total Moneyline West Virginia +10.5 (-110) Over 51 (-110) +300 TCU -10.5 (-110) Under 51 (-110) -380

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1, 1-0) are on the road here as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 1-0) in this game. TCU has been one of the best offensive teams in college football as they average 501 total yards per game with both the passing and rushing game averaging more than 200 yards on both parts. The Horned Frogs are the better team so go with them to cover the spread. PICK: TCU -10.5