Big 12 expansion rumors: Will Deion Sanders and Colorado leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12? Latest CFB conference realignment rumors & updates

There is a lot of intrigue about the Colorado Buffaloes this season as they completely revamped their entire college football program. They signed head coach Deion Sanders to lead the way and added a whole new roster through the NCAA transfer portal.

However, there are rumors that the Buffaloes are ready to leave the Pac-12 Conference and join the Big 12 Conference. How real are the speculation and the rumors? Let's take a deeper look at everything.

Will the Colorado Buffaloes join the Big 12 Conference?

The Pac-12 Conference seems to be falling apart as time progresses. Once dubbed "the conference of champions" by Bill Walton, it seems to be as close to its demise as ever.

Both the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins, two powerhouses of the conference, are staying for one last season before bolting for the Big Ten Conference. However, it feels like the Colorado Buffaloes are right on their tails about departing.

Justin Cohen @BadBoyOfScoops Speaking with those close to the scene, I’m told a deal for Colorado to join the Big 12 is all but done. Final details are still being discussed, but all parties are on board for realignment. #Buffsnation Speaking with those close to the scene, I’m told a deal for Colorado to join the Big 12 is all but done. Final details are still being discussed, but all parties are on board for realignment. #Buffsnation https://t.co/tipdJcZyfs

With the rumors circulating about the Buffaloes being the next program to leave the Pac-12, it makes a lot of sense. They were part of the Big 12 Conference from 1996-2010, and there is currently a lot of competition in the conference

Adding the Colorado Buffaloes to a conference with the Baylor Bears, Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will have fans salivating about the prospects. There have been a lot of rumors about the Big 12 Conference expanding as there are only 10 college programs even in the conference at this time.

College football as a whole is better with tougher conference play. It makes the regular season matter more as fans are given more incredible matchups of top teams battling it out.

What about the money?

At the end of the day, it is all about the bottom line for college athletics as a whole. According to Sports Illustrated, each school in the Big 12 Conference is evenly sharing $426 million annually due to their television contract.

Colorado will be booming with popularity this season as Sanders will draw eyeballs to the team. However, with Oklahoma and Texas heading for the SEC, the rights will change, and adding Colorado should fester up enough money to keep things going.

At this moment, the Big 12 Conference is third out of the "Power Five" conferences as they are trailing behind the SEC and the Big Ten. Notice how the Pac-12 is not mentioned, and that is another major factor in the move.

At this point, it seems like we are just waiting for the university and the conference to cross their T's and dot their I's for an announcement.

