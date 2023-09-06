Big 12 football games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time and live stream | Week 2

Saturday, September 9, will only have one of the 14 total Big 12 football games this weekend. This means you need to be prepped once Sunday comes along as the rest of the entire schedule will be right there for the taking. Which teams are you rooting for this weekend?

Below is the entire schedule of Big 12 football games this weekend, Week 2.

Big 12 football games this weekend - September 9-10

As previously mentioned, a total of 14 games are scheduled for September 9-10, 2023, for week 2 of the 2023 college football season. Several of the bigger names this season are taking the field: The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide will be going up against the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa and last year's championship runner-up TCU will be looking to right the ship against non-marquee opponent Nicholls.

TV schedule

Here is the TV schedule for all the Big 12 football games this weekend. We've broken it down to the channels airing the games and the time of the games. Remember that all times are Eastern unless indicated otherwise.

Channel

FOX

Iowa vs. Iowa State

Oregon vs. Texas Tech

ESPN

Utah vs. Baylor

Texas vs. Alabama

BIG12/ESPN+

Southern Utah vs. BYU

Duquesne vs. West Virginia

Nicholls vs. TCU

ESPN 2

Illinois vs. Kansas

ESPN+

SMU vs. Oklahoma

FS1

UCF vs. Boise State

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

Troy vs. Kansas State

CW Network

Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

NFL Net

Houston vs. Rice

Big 12 football games you can live stream this weekend

You can livestream all the Big 12 football games this weekend depending on which broadcast/cable network it's connected to. For one, all games airing on FOX or FS1 can be streamed via FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app. Apart from this, some games can also be streamed on ESPN+. Lastly, some streaming services like YouTube TV will also get you access--provided you have the right plan.

For those who want to watch for free, Big 12 football games this weekend can be streamed via an over-the-air antenna that can pick up local channels like FOX, ABC, or CBS. These networks will be broadcasting most, if not all, of these games as well.