Big 12 football games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time & live stream | Week 5

The Big 12 didn't have the spotlight for Week 4 in college football. As Week 5 arrives, Texas maintains the No. 3 spot, while Oklahoma climbed two spots to No. 14, and Kansas is on a four-game unbeaten streak and appeared for the first time in the rankings at No. 24.

The Longhorns won their encounter against Baylor 38-6. Quinn Ewers threw for 293 yards with one touchdown pass. This is probably the last matchup between the Bears and Longhorns in a while, as Texas joins the SEC next year.

The Sooners defeated Cincinnati 20-6, and the Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 322 yards with one touchdown pass. They also had 103 rushing yards. In total, the Oklahoma offense had 425 yards. They gave up 141 rushing yards in defense to the Bearcats' ground game.

The Jayhawks defeated a BYU Cougars that came in a high after defeating Arkansas in a close encounter in Week 3. Kansas came on top 38-27, with quarterback Jalon Daniels only recording 130 yards. However, he was efficient with his yards, passing for three touchdowns. In contrast, BYU QB Kedon Slovis had 357 yards with two touchdowns but crucially gave up two interceptions.

While the Jayhawks had no rushing touchdowns, they overwhelmed BYU with 221 rushing yards. The Cougars only had nine.

Big 12 football games this weekend

Cincinnati vs. BYU

Kansas vs. Texas

Houston vs. Texas Tech

Baylor vs. UCF

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

West Virginia vs. TCU

TV Schedule

Friday

Cincinnati vs. BYU - ESPN - 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday

Kansas vs. Texas - ABC - 3:30 p.m. ET

Houston vs. Texas Tech - FS2 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Baylor vs. UCF - FS1 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma - FS1 - 7:00 p.m. ET

West Virginia vs. TCU - ESPN2 - 8:00 p.m. ET

You can stream most of these games on Sling Orange + Blue, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Fubo Elite, or Vidgo.

The most exciting encounter in Week 5 of the Big 12 has to be between No. 24 Kansas and No. 3 Texas. It's almost certain that Steve Sarkisian's side will get the victory, but it will be intriguing to see how a playoff contender performs while facing another ranked team.