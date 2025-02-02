Big 12 football recruiting: Top 10 players to watch out for in 2025 ahead of National Signing Day

National Signing Day approaches on Wednesday, but the Big 12's recruiting table is probably mostly (entirely?) set. Unlike the old days, when teams had to sign all their recruits in February, the Early Signing Day in December claimed most of the top prospects.

The good news for the Big 12 is that the league has a ton of top incoming freshman talent. Many top players have signed up and even enrolled early at their respective college destinations.

Accordingly, here's a rundown on the top 10 impact freshmen added to the Big 12 in 2025. Here's a look at their destinations, how they've become highly touted, and what might be on tap in 2025 for these future Big 12 stars.

Top 10 Big 12 Recruits of 2025

TCU coach Sonny Dykes added three of the top 10 recruits in the Big 12 to his roster. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Michael Turner, Baylor RB

A 5-foot-11 in-state running back, Turner was a big signee for the Bears. He picked Baylor early and stuck with the Bears, although Turner did not enroll early. Turner is a track star, and his explosive burst singles him out as a potential 2025 contributor with the Bears. At the least, Turner is a candidate to split carries for Baylor in 2025 and could star in future years.

9. Isaiah Mizell, Arizona WR

As a highly-regarded Florida recruit, Arizona's only issue with Mizell is his lack of size. Listed at just 160 pounds, he'll have to build some weight onto his frame for his college career. Mizell signed with Arizona but did not enroll early. His brother played in Florida, and his mother was an Olympic sprinter. Mizell has the same kind of burst and could be a kick return impact player at Arizona.

8. Terry Shelton, TCU WR

A four-star in-state recruit for TCU, the Horned Frogs flipped Shelton from Big 12 rival Arizona late in the recruiting process. A 6-foot-4 target, Shelton also starred in basketball and track in high school. While he signed with TCU, he did not enroll early. His size and ball skills qualify him for day one playing time at TCU. Keep an eye out for Shelton.

7. Kaleb Burns, Baylor LB

A Texas linebacker prospect, Burns picked up a ton of later offers but elected to stick with the Bears. He didn't enroll early, and at just six feet and 220 pounds, he might need to bulk up a bit for college football. He's also a track and field star and figures to see the chance for early action in the Baylor defense.

6. Adam Schobel, TCU QB

An impressive in-state prospect for TCU, the Horned Frogs flipped Schobel from Big 12 opponent Oklahoma State. Schobel signed at TCU but did not enroll early. His father and uncle were NFL players, and his 94 touchdowns to eight interceptions stats from high school are astonishing. The rangy 6-foot-4 prospect might need some polish, but he's not far from starring at TCU.

5. London Merritt, Colorado DE

An impressive pass rusher from IMG Academy in Florida, Merritt was plucked away from Ohio State a week before Early Signing Day. At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, he's already got plenty of size. Merritt also enrolled early and was given spring practice reps, so he might work his way into Colorado's rotation for 2025.

4. Carde Smith, Colorado OL

A 6-foot-5 tackle prospect from Alabama, Colorado tugged Smith away from USC in the weeks heading to Signing Day. He was also an early enrollee and will likely use the spring to add bulk to his frame. Colorado's unsettled line could benefit from Smith getting an early shot in the mode of Jordan Seaton in 2024. He's certainly a player to watch.

3. Chad Woodfork, TCU DE

An in-state pass-rushing standout, Woodfork is 6-foot-4 and the type of rangy athlete who could put on weight at the end or end up at linebacker. He signed up at TCU but did not enroll early. Woodfork's future path will be somewhat open based on which position he sticks with, but he could see the field either way as an edge rusher who creates havoc.

2. Julian Lewis, Colorado QB

A Georgia prep prospect, Coach Prime took Lewis away from USC in the weeks leading up to Signing Day. He has not only signed but enrolled. Given the explosiveness of Colorado's offense, Lewis will be angling for his shots alongside transfer Kaidon Salter. Lewis's future is bright at just over six feet tall and still 17 years old.

1.Linkon Cure, Kansas State TE

Perhaps the nation's top tight end prospect, Cure had some 11th-hour flirtation with Oregon before sticking with Kansas State. The 6-foot-5 standout didn't enroll early but will come to campus ready to catch many passes in the middle of the field. He's almost certain to see 2025 reps with the Wildcats.

What do you think of the Big 12's recruiting haul? Share your take below in our comments section!

