Big 12 football schedule 2024-2027: 4 new rivalries explored as Texas-OU move to the SEC after Pac-12 conference realignment

The Big 12, one of college football's top conferences, is ready to undergo some large changes next season. With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners darting for the Southeastern Conference, it's adding four programs from the Pac-12 to replace them. The Utah Utes, Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils will call the conference home beginning next season.

The Big 12 college football schedule for 2024-2027 was released on Wednesday afternoon and gives us a look at some potential rivalries that are going to be made. Let's take a look at four new rivalries that will be created.

Big 12 rivalry #1: Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Baylor Bears are one of the top programs joining the conference from the Pac-12, and the Kansas Jayhawks are a top college football program. People are excited about the basketball aspect, but the football part of this move is intriguing for fans as well. These programs play in 2024 at Baylor and at Kansas during the 2026 college football season.

Big 12 rivalry #2: Utah Utes vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Utah Utes have been one of the top Pac-12 teams in the last few years, and the TCU Horned Frogs made the national championship game last season. They face off at Utah in 2024 and 2027 while squaring off at TCU in 2026. This should be interesting to see how the games are going to be as these are two of the top programs in the conference going forward.

Big 12 rivalry #3: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are going to be an intriguing rivalry. Having coach Deion Sanders in the game will be fun to see against a tough team in the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The teams play at Colorado in 2024 and at Oklahoma State in 2026.

Big 12 Rivalry #4: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona Wildcats

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona Wildcats should be an interesting rivalry in the conference. They do not play until 2025 at Iowa State while playing at Arizona in 2026. The Cyclones have been a solid team in the conference, while the Wildcats should play well with an even bigger spotlight on them. This could be one of the more underrated rivalries created with conference realignment.